Time to imprison Trump and his coven of conspirators

Where Trump and his collaborators belong. (Getty Images/Salon)

Stop pussyfooting. It’s past the time to charge the disgraced, corrupt former president of our nation and throw the son-of-a-bitch in jail to rot as a reminder that this is a democratic republic and not a fiefdom for a criminal pretend-dictator who spent four years plotting the U.S. treasury and killing people with his failure to act decisively against the pandemic that has killed millions worldwide.

Donald Trump is a toxin that must be excised from the body of an America he continues to try to destroy. Many of the mob he incited to invade the Capitol, kill and injure police officers and threaten to kill elected representatives of our government are facing justice now before the courts, but the man who incited this must also pay the price for his criminal activity and treasonous actions.

Not only should Trump be behind bars, so should corrupt attorney Rudy Giuliani and others who helped Trump try to overturn the legal will of the voters. This wasn’t “free speech,” as they claim. It was, and continues to be, an open rebellion against the Constitution and the American way of life.

It is pathetic that the primary Republican who seems to have more balls than any of her counterparts is Mary Cheney. She stands tall over the traitorous House Minority Leader Keven McCarthy and others of his ilk.

Trump himself did not create the broken government, but he used its faults and failures to line his pockets and punish anyone he considered an enemy. Jailing he and his corrupt, criminal cadre of co-conspirators must be only a first step in returning government to the people it is supposed to serve and fleece.

The next step should be the abolishment of the Electoral College because the actions of Jan. 6 prove how it can be manipulated. If we are a nation where the majority should rule, then let that be the majority of voters who twice voted against a common criminal like Donald John Trump but only succeeded in the second case because his Vice President followed the Constitution and not the orders of his wannabe dictator.

Gerrymandering of districts allows the Electoral College to be manipulated to overturn the will of voters. Let’s let the majority vote nationwide determine our president and not a corrupt minority of “electors” who might be determined by whatever party controls a statehouse.

Another step should be limits on the terms of Supreme Court justices, along with term limits of members of both the House and Senate. Another corrupt, criminal Republican, Newt Gingrich, promised term limits on members of Congress as part of his now-known collection of lies called the “Contract With America.” After that stunt helped Republicans capture control of Congress in 1994, Gingrich immediately trashed that promise, along with many other parts of the contract that were more “con” than anything else.

Gingrich lost his Speaker’s post because of illegal use of funds in a book stunt that got him censured by the Ethics Committee, but his criminal activity made him a valuable part of the Trump team. Trump then appointed Gingrich’s current wife, who won that role while banging the married Speaker in an adulterous affair, as “ambassador” to the Vatican. Trump, as we all know, considers adultery as a badge of honor, and it was just the honor he felt Callista Gingrich had to serve as American’s representative to the Pope.

It’s time to put America out of its misery and move forward by convicting Trump and his coven of anti-democracy co-conspirators and putting them in prisons where they can rot until they face the hell they deserve in the afterlife.

______________________________________

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...