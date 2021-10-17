Don’t be fooled: Virginia governor candidate Youngkin is a Trumpie

While Glenn Youngkin, another former millionaire businessman who wants to become a political leader, welcomes the endorsement of controversial, disgraced president Donald Trump for his race for governor in Virginia, he does not want Trump to show up in the Old Dominion to campaign for him.
Trump lost Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020 and failed to win the state in 2016. Even the Trump-promoting Fox News admits that only 44% of Virginia voters would vote for him.
“It would be a disaster for Youngkin” to hold a rally in Virginia for Youngkin, says Bob Holsworth, a longtime political analyst in the Commonwealth “The more he shows up and the more he participates, the worse of it is for Youngkin.”
The closest Trump will come to Virginia was via phone call to a rally of his die-hards this week. In his phone call, Trump called Youngkin “a great gentleman” and then turned to his tired old false claims that he lost 2020 because of fraud.
But Youngkin let Trump campaign strategist, Steve Bannon, currently facing contempt of Congress charges for failing to appear when subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 investigative panel, into Virginia to lead a rally where participants chanted the Pledge of Allegiance to a flag flown at the insurrectionist riot against the Capitol. Pressed by reporters, Younghin criticized the stunt.
But Youngkin has nothing but praise of disgraced Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase, stripped of her committee assignments and condemned even by her own party to spreading lies about election fraud that didn’t exist. He wants an audit of voting machines even though no charges of fraud have been filed. He also admits Trump “represents so much of why I’m running.”
His decision has brought closer examination of his administration of The Carlye Group in Washington which, under his leadership, shut down businesses and shipped thousands of jobs overseas, forced senior citizens out of their homes, and left them struggling to survive.
“He’s a shyster and a fraud,” says a union worker who lost his job in a plant shut down in Virginia.
Youngkin wants an outright ban on abortion, which doesn’t sit well with the majority of Virginians who support the procedure.
His tapdance with Trump could bring down the wrath of a former president and reality TV host.
“The only guys that win are the guys that embrace the MAGA movement,” Trump said in an interview with right-wing talk show host John Fredericks, who is also Trump’s Virginia campaign chairman. “When they try and go down a railroad track, you know, ‘Hey, oh yeah, sure, I love it, love it. Oh yeah, I love Trump, love Trump, OK, let’s go, next subject.’ When they do that, they never win. They never win. They have to embrace it.”
This kind of statement gives Trump “wiggle room” with his “endorsements.” If they win, he can and will claim credit, but if they lose he will say Youngkin didn’t use his endorsement strongly enough.
“What Youngkin is trying to do is he’s attempting to maintain the MAGA base while absorbing the suburban defectors from the Democrats. And that’s tough,” political strategist Holsworth tells The Associated Press.
Here’s why Glenn Youngkin is going to win: We’re holding the Trump base together by a thread. Glenn Youngkin and this campaign has never abandoned the core principles that are important to Trump voters, not one day.
Some outside the campaign question Youngkin’s dependence on losers like disgraced Sen. Amanda Chase, who brags she is “Trump in high heels.” Others say she is “Trump with tits,” a female attribute he lusts after, along with “grabbing pussies” a tactic he publicly admits he uses on women he wants to screw.