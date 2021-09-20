In a Time of Universal Deceit, Telling the Truth is Revolutionary.
Monday, September 20, 2021

Rally? More like a tiny gathering of deplorables

The claimed rally to "support those wrongly arrested on Jan, 6" was nothing more than a small group that were not even supported by the disgraced president they bow to.
Security measures are put into place before a rally by allies of Donald Trump in support of the so-called “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A rally to support the more the 600 insurrectionists arrested and with many facing prison sentences or their role in the Capitol riot that shut down Congress for a while on Jan. 6, trashed the seat of American governmental power and left several dead, was mostly dead-on-arrival Saturday in Washington as the few hundred who showed up were outnumbered by both police and the media that covered them.

As Associated Press reporters wrote about the forgetful rally:

The crowd was sparse and incidents were few. The only clear parallels to the riots more than eight months ago by supporters of Donald Trump were the false claims put forth by the rally organizers about the violence that January day when Congress met to certify the election of Joe Biden.

The low turnout also called into question whether such rallies will have any staying power as the organizers attempt to tap into the rage of Jan. 6 without the presence of the former president.

One person was arrested in the crowd for carrying a knife and a second man was arrested after someone reported to officers that they saw him carrying what appeared to be a handgun, police said. Two other people who police say were wanted in Texas – for a firearms charge and probation violation – were also arrested after being pulled over near the Capitol Saturday morning.

Organizer Matt Braynard, a one-time campaign staffer for discredited and disgraced Donald Trump, a one-term president who lost by millions of votes, tried to put a positive spin on the event. He couldn’t.

Trump wasn’t the only troublemaker to stay away from Washington. The militant Oath Keepers, who bragged they were “headed to war” on Jan. 6, were nowhere to be found on Saturday.

Notes the Guardian:

As the Republican party and Donald Trump’s more ardent supporters work to rewrite the narrative of the attempted coup, supporters of those arrested over it sought to turn it from a political to a human rights issue with the “Justice for J6” rally near the Capitol on Saturday.

As a protest, it was a flop.

Braynard’s comment to the group?

“For those who turned out, I congratulate you on your courage,” he said.

Courage? Hardly. Stupidity is a better description.

 

