A degenerate political party, led by liar, rapist and crook Trump

With each passing day, my level of regret increases over ever having anything to do with the Republican Party. During a sabbatical from newspapers in the early 1980s, I worked as a GOP operative for its national parties. May I burn in hell forever stooping so low

Write opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin:

Gladys Sicknick — the mother of Brian D. Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters at the insurrection — visited Senate offices on Thursday seeking Republicans who would allow a cloture vote to set up an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the violence. That apparently unnerved (Senate Republican Leader Mitch) McConnell, according to a CNN report. One Republican “told CNN that McConnell has even made the unusual move of asking wavering senators to support filibustering the bill as ‘a personal favor’ to him.” That Republican told CNN, “No one can understand why Mitch is going to this extreme of asking for a ‘personal favor’ to kill the commission.” No one? Perhaps he fears enraging the disgraced former president. Perhaps he fears reminding voters of Republicans’ participation in spreading the “big lie” that the election was stolen and attempting to overturn electoral votes even after the mob rampaged through Capitol. Perhaps he fears possible discovery of some Republicans’ deeper involvement in the insurrection. Perhaps he fears that the commission would debunk the “big lie,” which is now the justification for voter-suppression efforts around the country. And perhaps he fears Americans will conclude that Republicans cannot be trusted with power. (If the GOP holds the House in January 2025, does anyone feel confident it will abide by the results of the electoral college?) In essence, McConnell likely thinks a “personal favor” to advance his career and to return him to majority-leader status should take precedence over Gladys Sicknick’s plea to see accountability for her son’s death.

McConnell is the leader of the unrepentant, unconscionable, unconstitutional, and un-American Republican Party that infects Congress and our government as a sickening, degenerate cancer. He’s a backstabbing, heartless, soulless bastard that leads a party of Trump robots that inhabit what was once considered the “party of Lincoln” but now has become an anti-American cabal of treacherous traitors.

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Republican with a closet of skeletons that could march en masse against America, had this to say about what has happened to the GOP:

Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads. And here’s one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere.

This, of course, angered the self-declared voice of the deranged GOP, Donald John Trump, who said:

Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our country.

Trump also called Ryan “Republican in name only,” which is usually called a RINO, and added the former Speaker “does nothing for our forward-surging Republican party.”

Surging? “Sinking would be a better description of the embalmed party create by madman Trump.

Trump is a documented serial liar, a charged and fined fraud, a cited racist, and is under criminal investigation in New York City, state, and Georgia. He has been sued thousands of times for cheating vendors, investors, and customers and usually pays them off in money and disclosure limits. He’s a con man, an accused rapist of a child model, cited on one documentary as a potential molester of his daughter and a certified abuser of his first wife.

In Austin, TX, , the newly elected GOP Travis County Chairman, is no fan of Trump. After he was elected chairman, he called attention to a lawsuit filed by a woman who claims Trump raped her when she was 13. Morrow told the CBS station in Austin, “It’s a real court case and the public needs to know it’s ongoing.”

Yet the GOP follows a degenerate Trump, like a god who must be obeyed and revered, which, sadly, tells us what the current Republican Party has become — co-equal degenerates, avowed enemies of the state, and traitors to our way of life.

______________________________________

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...