Congratulations for the decision to keep Trump off Facebook. Let’s ban him from America too

Facebook’s oversight board Wednesday upheld the social media site’s ban of insurrectionist, disgraced former president Donald Trump from posting to its site, a ban that includes his campaign and treasonous supporters.

Trump, the board said, “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible.” They called out the former president for calling the mob that trashed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5 “patriots” and “special” and urging them to “remember this day forever.”

Trump’s declining number of rabid supporters reacted with their usual list of discredited talking points.

“It’s a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for Facebook,” former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Fox News as the news was breaking. Meadows claims the decision increases the odds of government action against Big Tech.

“Break them up,” shouts Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordon, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

Maybe the best option is to break up the treasonous members of Congress who tried to deny new president Joe Biden his win delivered by the voters in a legal election. They voted against certifying the Electoral College votes and continue to claim Trump really “won the election” in November 2012.

The only thing Trump and his psychopathic cadre of followers won is another sad chapter in their attempts to overturn the democratic republic that the founders of America established in 1776.

Trump is an outright traitor to America and a leader of GOP domestic terrorists that includes Jordon, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and too many others that still walk free among us.

While Congress failed, twice, to convict Trump for his obstruction of justice and criminal behavior that includes his incitement of the riot that terrorized Congress and left too many people dead, including police officers. Fortunately, state leaders with more balls and love for America have stepped with investigations of Trump’s many criminal actions.

They have also closed in on Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani, the corrupt former U.S. prosecutor and New York City mayor who has become a willing co-conspirator.

It is a sad realization that close to half this nation has embraced an outright racist like Trump.

Notes columnist Charles Blow:

It is important to remember that nearly half the country just voted for a full-on racist in Donald Trump, and they did so by either denying his racism, becoming apologists for it, or applauding it. What do you call a country thus composed? Historically, however, there is no question that the country was founded by racists and white supremacists, and that much of the early wealth of this country was built on the backs of enslaved Africans, and much of the early expansion came at the expense of the massacre of the land’s Indigenous people and broken treaties with them. America is not the same country it was, but neither is it the country it purports to be. On some level, this is a tension between American idealism and American realism, between an aspiration and a current condition. Saying that America is racist is not a radical statement. If that requires a longer explanation or definition, so be it. The fact, in the end, is not altered.

Many people compare Trump to Germany’s Adolph Hitler. Some say, with a straight face, that doing so insults Hitler more than America.

It should give America hope that it survived four years of Trump’s treasonous attempts to dismantle our democracy. But the traitors that continue to infest the GOP side of Congress remain among us and they are a permanent threat to this nation.

Banning Trump from Facebook was a good move. So was the decision of Twitter to ban traitors like him.

But such steps are not enough. He belongs in federal prison like all traitors to this nation. Then let’s go after the other traitors in Congress. Ted Cruz, Jim Jordan, Lindsey Graham, and others. They should rot behind bars with their sordid idol Trump.

