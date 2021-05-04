Trump is ‘THE BIGGEST LIAR.’ No doubts about it

Donald Trump, whose presidency was defined by his overwhelming volume of lies told to Congress, leaders of other worlds and the American people, now has the hypocrisy of continuing to promote his ludicrous claim that he “really won” the 2020 election as “THE BIG LIE.”

Nonsense, says Congressional Republican Leader Liz Cheney, who — unlike Trump — won her re-election last November.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” she said in a tweet on Twitter.

Reports Jill Colvin and Steve Peoples of The Associated Press:

The Wyoming congresswoman, the most senior Republican to call for Trump’s impeachment, has insisted that the party must reject the former president’s lie that the election was somehow stolen. There is no evidence to support Trump’s allegations of mass voter fraud, and numerous audits, Republican state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said the election was fair. But Trump has stuck to his story and issued a “proclamation” Monday attempting to co-opt the language his foes use to brand his falsehoods. “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” he wrote.

In other words, the largest liar in American presidential history insists that is the biggest lie must now be a litmus test for what is or is not a “true Republican.”

Trump, history proves, is anything but a true anything. He’s a fraud, a con artist and criminal under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and a number of state agencies. Anyone who supports this putrid excuse for a human being is lying to themselves if they believe he should be anywhere but prison.

As a former GOP political operative who worked in the Reagan-Bush campaign, I have some idea of what is or is not “a real Republican.” Trump continues to spread his lies by claiming anyone who does not back him is a “RINO,” the acronym for “Republican In Name Only.”

Real Republicans see him as what he is.

“He becomes less relevant with every passing day, but among those who still listen to him, he’s more relevant than ever,” veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz says. “He still matters. He’s going to matter for months and even years, but as time goes on he’ll matter less and less.”

The Trumpies tired to censure GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah over the weekend for voting to impeach the criminal former president. The move failed.

“Show respect,” the Utah state party chair told the crowd at the gathering in Utah before the failed censure vote. “If we divide our party, we’re going to be losing party.”

In Texas, where lies and exaggeration are a way of life, former Marine Michael Wood campaigned against Trump in a special election. He lost. Honesty usually does in Texas.

“It’s scary,” Wood said. The GOP has become what he calls “a cult of personality” built on a fraud named Trump.

Wood says Republicans can’t survive unless they move “beyond Trump.”

“This can’t be just individuals pushing back. We’ve got to organize and show the public you can be a good Republican and not buy into all that BS,” Wood told reporters Monday. “This fight won’t be won with podcasts and op-eds.”

Top GOP strategist Mike DuHaime told the AP that playing to Trump’s base is a recipe for disaster. Continuing to genuflect before Trump is a big mistake.

“If we stay focused on only that, it’s not going to be successful enough in the general election to win back the majority,” DuHaime said. “We have to at some point put this behind us if we want to be successful in a general election.”

Maybe a party that supports a lying fraud and criminal doesn’t deserve to be successful. Perhaps it is better for them to die in the toxic sewer of Donald John Trump.

___________________________________

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...