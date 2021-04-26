Ted Cruz and other toxic vermin who infect America and what once was the Grand Old Party

Among the too-many wannabes who genuflect to Donald Trump and infect Congress like a cancer, the bigoted and racist Texas Senator Ted Cruz is near the top of the list of obscene bullies and liars. The bile that spills out of his foul mouth is pure, toxic verbal diarrhea.

Cruz openly embraces the extremist True Texas Project, an ostentatious group embraced by at least 50 brain-malfunctioning Republicans in the House and Senate, even thought it so extreme and that most real conservatives have made it clear they want nothing to do with it.

Writes Jennifer Rubin:

Frankly, I would have found it hard to imagine if the senator didn’t stick with a rabid group such as TTP, given that he has trafficked in the Big Lie that the election was stolen, defended anti-voting rights measures that fall disproportionately on non-White and poor voters, and refused to condemn the disgraced former president for instigating a riot (not to mention his record of racist remarks). There is a bigger problem than Cruz and a rump tea party group. Fifty U.S. senators and 212 House members belong to a group that mouthed Russian propaganda; that tried to disenfranchise millions of voters, focusing on major metropolitan areas with large Black populations; that still reveres the former president and tries to play down the Jan. 6 insurrection; that frequents a cable TV news network that spouts replacement theory and other white supremacists themes; that insists Washington, D.C., is not “well-rounded” but Wyoming is; that attacks women of color nominated for top government posts with smears and lies intended to make them seem anti-police despite police endorsements; that suggests having fewer people vote is better; that continues to beat the drum of “voter fraud” even though scores of audits and lawsuits could not find any evidence beyond sporadic instances of wrongdoing; and that takes offense whenever someone points to systemic racism in policing, criminal justice, health care and other aspects of American life. This increasingly radical, anti-democratic and nativist group is hiding in plain sight as one of the two major political parties. Driven by desperation and panic, it increasingly resembles a cult in which reality must conform to the demands of cult worship.

Like too many despicable Republicans, Cruz previously opposed Trump during the 2016 presidential primary season, claiming he was “not a real Republican.” That claim from a hard-core right-winger like Cruz seemed hollow from the beginning because many not former members of the Republican Party felt Cruz himself was a GOP phony.

As an operative for the national GOP campaign committees in the 1980s, I agree that Cruz was a danger to what once was a valid conservative movement, but the destruction of the party was beginning with the rise of the likes of Newt Gingrich, who became Speaker of the House after the Republicans took control of the House in 1994.

Gingrich, like so many Republicans, found himself soaked in disgrace and left the Speaker’s job after ethics violations and his notorious habit of bedding mistresses who later became his “next wife.” He spoke out on the House floor as a critic of Bill Clinton’s sexual follies while he was screwing a House committee staffer while still married to his then-current wife, who had been an earlier mistress.

The Republican Party was, and still is, riddled with whore-mongers. I served a chief of staff with one who had a kid with one of his mistresses and later put her on his office staff and paid her out of taxpayer funds.

Gingrich still lurks in the toxic swamp of Trump, who appointed the former mistress of the former Speaker as an envoy to the Vatican, a sick joke that was lost on the Pope and his followers. Such hypocrisy was, and is, a hallmark of Trump and his cult. He calls most of his opponents “liars,” which is a sick joke, since he, in one term, was documented as one of the most-prolific liar to over infect the Oval Office.

We see the same two-faced crap from his cult. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, was one of the Trumpies who repeated the discredited conspiracy theme that Democrats were supporting a “child sex trafficking ring” operating out o the basement of a Washington pizza restaurant. That claim was not only preposterous, it also was centered on a restaurant that didn’t even have a basement.

Gaetz turns out to be a political ally of former Florida teacher Brian Beute and tax collector Joel Greenberg, who are also implicated in a child sex-trafficking operation in the Sunshine State. The Justice Department is also investigating Gaetz for his involvement in that same ring and for a relationship with an underage girl.

Reports The Washington Post:

Federal investigators are now exploring whether either man paid for sex in violation of federal sex trafficking laws, and whether Gaetz might have been involved with the same minor at issue in Greenberg’s case: a 17-year-old girl, people familiar with the matter have said. Investigators also are exploring allegations that Gaetz and others used illegal drugs during some of their encounters with women, a person familiar with the matter said. Gaetz has denied ever paying for sex or having been sexually involved with a 17-year-old as an adult. One source of investigators’ interest, people familiar with the matter said, is a trip Gaetz allegedly took to the Bahamas in recent years with women and Jason Pirozzolo, a politically connected Orlando-area hand surgeon and private pilot who knew Gaetz and socialized with Greenberg, according to multiple people involved in Florida politics.

Sex trafficking, if proven, are just one of Gaetz’s problems. He invited a Holocaust denier to a State of the Union speech of Trump.

Adds Arwa Mahdawi in The Guardian:

The Matt Gaetz story increasingly reads like a script written by a pervert high on a cocktail of speed and MDMA. Even if you’ve been following the scandal-prone Republican congressman’s latest controversy closely it’s hard to keep track of what on earth is happening. While the allegations against Gaetz are still being investigated, it’s worth noting that Gaetz has faced accusations of disturbing sexual conduct before. In January 2020 Chris Latvala, a Republican congressman, tweeted that Gaetz “created a game where members of the FL House got ‘points’ for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators”. Gaetz also reportedly bragged of his sexual exploits and showed other lawmakers nude photos of women he’d slept with. According to CNN, he showed his colleagues these photos while he was at work. Gaetz, by the way, was also the only lawmaker to vote against a bipartisan anti human-trafficking bill. A number of his colleagues have also spoken out about “love of alcohol and illegal drugs, as well as his proclivity for younger women”. I don’t know exactly what Gaetz has or hasn’t done, but I do know he’s spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. He even joked with Elon Musk last week about how a scandal involving him would be called GaetzGate. The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress boggles the mind. It shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians.

How low is that bar? It now lies under the toxic waters of the swamp of Washington politics.

I saw that bar sinking fast when I worked for the GOP in the 1980s and early 90s. Working there was a mistake I continuously regret.

It is not a coincidence that when I left working in politics, I also joined Alcoholics Anonymous, but I decided several years ago to abandon that anonymity and go public. In a little more than a month, I will celebrate 27 years of sobriety. As this is written, I have been sober for 26 years, 10 months and 20 days.

Sadly, the once-proud Grand Old Party continues to infect America as an anti-democracy political terrorist monster, determined to destroy the country it no longer serves. It deserves to drown in the toxic swamp where it lives and thrives.

___________________________________

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...