Republican racists: Traitors who must be punished for their treason

‘America First’ says the Klan. Trump and Republicans shout the same thing.

Is American returning to normal? Perhaps the better question is “can America ever be normal again” or simply “was this nation ever normal?” We’ve come off four years with a racist in the White House, supported by shameless bigots in Congress who genuflect to their disgraced leaders in a vain attempt to maintain a white majority that never should have existed in a nation founded on differing beliefs and races.

In the House, Republicans are led by Kevin McCarthy, a dedicated white supremacist who still claims Donald Trump won a legal election that sent him packing. Senate Republicans kowtow to Mitch McDonnell of Kentucky, one of the nation’s lairs where Jim Crow still controls the vapid hearts and empty minds of the so-called Bluegrass state.

Let’s call Republicans what they are — racist domestic terrorists who tried their hardest this year to destroy democracy and this nation. Their party has brought brain-addled QAnon conspiracy fanatics into Congress, male and female, spouting their insane claims riddled with lies and obscenities.

One has already been stripped of her committee assignments. Others should be punished and all should be removed from the Capitol, with force, and in handcuffs if they don’t start putting the nation ahead of their bigotry and extreme partisanship.

Wrote long-time Republican operative Stuart Stevens in USA Today in August of last year:

About a year ago, I finished writing a book in which I posited that race was the original sin of the modern Republican Party and that the rise of President Donald Trump is based more on white grievance than any other factor. It was a conviction I had come to after over 30 years of working in Republican politics, including five presidential campaigns. To me it seemed an inescapable if depressing reality. Whenever I tell my Republican friends that I think racial animosity is the root of Trump’s appeal, the inevitable and often angry rejoinder is, “Are you saying that 63 million Americans are racists?” What I try to point out to them is that you don’t have to consider yourself a racist (and, of course, most racists don’t consider themselves racists) but you do have to be willing to accept that having a racist president is less important than something else you are getting from that president. That might be conservative judges, that might be tax cuts, that might be increased tariffs on Chinese goods (since anti-free trade is apparently the new Republican standard). From defending Confederate monuments to attacking Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Trump seems determined to make it impossible to deny he’s a racist.

Two months later, Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post, wrote about results of the annual American Values Survey of the Public Religion Research Institute:

On the topic of responding to Black Lives Matter protests, President Trump received rotten marks, with only 35 percent approving and 64 percent disapproving of his performance. As for the issue of racial injustice, a majority of Americans (56 to 43 percent) think police killings of Black people are part of a pattern, not isolated incidents. But Republicans and Fox News watchers think differently: “Around eight in ten Republicans (79%), compared to 40% independents and 17% of Democrats, believe that killings of African Americans by police are isolated incidents. . . . Republicans who trust Fox News most for television news (90%) are even more likely than Republicans as a whole to say that these are isolated incidents.” (Disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor.) The refusal to acknowledge racism is now as much a defining feature of Republican identity as is being pro-life or anti-government. In defending the status quo, Republicans seek to fortify a system that treats Blacks far worse than Whites. Robert P. Jones, the chief executive of PRRI, tells me, “Overall, the survey confirms that denying the existence of systemic racism — both perceptions of continued discrimination today and the effect of past discrimination on the present — has become part of the identity of both Republicans in the political arena and white evangelical Protestants in the religious landscape.” The findings raise a number of questions: Will these views change once their racist ringleader is defeated at the polls? Are Republicans so badly out of step with the country at-large that they risk becoming a rump, regional party? It also makes clear that dismantling of voter-suppression techniques will be critical to preserving democracy and promoting racial reforms.

States controlled by Republican legislatures are clamoring to restrict the voting rights of anyone who is not white. They have passed, or are considering, a tsunami of bills to adds restrictions to voting by Blacks and other minority groups.

Trump calls repeatedly for a new “civil war.” Nothing he, or his Republican racists, do can ever be considered “civil.”

They are traitorous white supremacists who will not stop until they destroy this nation and what it is supposed to stand for.

Those who commit treason must pay the price.

