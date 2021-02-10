Trump is a traitor. So are his GOP enablers. Treat them as such.

Nearly all indicators point to an acquittal of Donald John Trump in his second impeachment trial in as many years before the United States Senate because the GOP (which should stand for Gluttonous Obstinate Pricks) lack the balls or acceptance of duty to take the actions needed to convict the criminal who came close to destroying democracy in America.

As a former political operative for Republicans, I can only hang my head in shame for ever being part of their existence.

With luck, the voters will recognize that the former Grand Old Party his nothing close to what founder Abraham Lincoln envisioned.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate GOP honcho Mitch McConnell are, at the very least, indicted co-conspirators in the treasonous acts of Trump and his enablers. They tried, and thankfully failed, in their merciless attempted coup to overturn the will of voters who tossed Trump out of the White House on Nov. 3, 2020.

Yes, I said “treasonous.” Trump, McCarthy, McConnell, Lindsey Graham and the others are traitors to America, democracy and our way of life. Sedition became a reality in 1994 when the GOP swept the mid-term elections and took control of both the House and Senate, bringing in the corrupt Newt Gingrich as Speaker, who immediately dropped promises like term limits that were part of his lying “Contract With America” that voters stupidly believed.

I saw the rot eating away at the Republican Party from within, working — and succeeding — to elect members of the corrupt party to Congress. Instead of exposing these traitors to America, I took the money and walked away, returning to the only profession I loved as a newspaperman.

I’m not alone. The Lincoln Project is founded by former Republicans like Steve Schmidt, a consultant responsible for many GOP wins, and George Conway, a once-Republican political activist married to Trump co-conspirator Kellyanne Conway. They created ads in the 2020 campaign to take Trump down and are now focusing on his enablers.

Good for them and “thank you” to others who walked away from the cancer known as “Trump Republicans” who realize that patriotism is stronger than political partisanship.

An analysis by The New York Times finds many are leaving the Republican Party:

In California, more than 33,000 registered Republicans left the party during the three weeks after the Washington riot. In Pennsylvania, more than 12,000 voters left the G.O.P. in the past month, and more than 10,000 Republicans changed their registration in Arizona. An analysis of January voting records by The New York Times found that nearly 140,000 Republicans had quit the party in 25 states that had readily available data (19 states do not have registration by party). Voting experts said the data indicated a stronger-than-usual flight from a political party after a presidential election, as well as the potential start of a damaging period for G.O.P. registrations as voters recoil from the Capitol violence and its fallout.

The general reason most Republicans are leaving their party? “There’s nothing left. Our party no longer stands for the things that were once important.”

Several reports say Trump us “unhappy” and “furious” and “in a rage” over the sloppy actions of is defense legal team at the impeachment hearings this week as well as the focus on his role as the instigator-in-chief of the capitol riot that killed on Capitol Hill police officer and led to two suicides within the force.

Good. I hope the soulless bastard is miserable. He deserves all the grief and more. May the rot in his brain eat away at him.

Trump and his lies fueled the rise of white supremacy and newly emerging racism and bigotry in this nation. There’s an old saying that “when you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas.” Republicans are itching and scratching like hell, which is an affliction they deserve.

It’s time to declare the Grand Old Party domestic terrorists and traitors to the nation they are trying to destroy. Like Donald Trump, they are the true enemies of the people, a serious threat to our nation and must be treated as such.

Let’s take down the names of those who vote against the necessary impeachment and trial of Trump and do whatever is necessary to bring them down along with him.

Traitors like Trump and the party he still controls deserve no mercy.

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...