Exit stage right, disgraced, corrupt and seditious Donald Trump

In six days, Donald John Trump leaves his embattled, disgrace-scarred presidency, considered by many as the most corrupt one in American history.

He faces a civilian life as a debt-ridden, failed businessman who could well lose all the trappings as a carefully-constructed, but fraudulent, image. Trump leaves office and exposed fraud, the first twice-impeached president whose of shunned by the business community, the social media he misused and an awakened realization of just how much of a traitorous domestic terrorist America had with access to nuclear weapons.

His future will be multiple criminal and civil cases in New York state on fraud charges. The IRS is threatening to demand return a multi-million dollar tax refund because he claimed payment to his daughter as a consultant, which she isn’t, Palm Beach says he can’t live at his Mar-a-Lago estate because that violates an agreement he signed years ago and the last two remaining banks willing to do business with him wants nothing for to do with him, except pay his overdue debts that amount to more than $400 million.

More and more of the previously enabling Republicans are shunning him, and he’s claiming his latest attorney , former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a “fraud” and has ordered no more payments to him. Giuliani is under investigation by the New York state law association and claims Trump owes him hundreds of thousands of dollar.

And don’t forget he could well face criminal charges of “inciting insurrection” that brought a violent mob of his supporters to invade the Capitol, shut it down for several hours and brought at least five deaths, including one of a Capitol Hill police officer.

Writes columnist Jennifer Rubin:

President Trump faces a horrid future. He is the first U.S. president in history to be impeached twice; he lost the popular vote twice; he lost both the House and Senate for his party; and more than 383,000 Americans have died from covid-19 on his watch. He has clearly sown up the title of “worst president ever.” If found guilty by a soon-to-be Democratic-controlled Senate, he will be unable to run for office again and may lose his post-presidential benefits (e.g., salary, travel allowance). But that is far from his biggest worry. Trump may be sued civilly or charged criminally for tax avoidance or other financial crimes that state prosecutors in New York are investigating. Depending on the charges, he could face significant fines or even imprisonment. (Trump has maintained that he has done nothing improper.) Speaking of finances, Trump reportedly has more than $400 million in loans coming due. However, his banks are cutting ties. Deutsche Bank, which holds about $340 million of the debt, and Signature Bank do not want to do business with him. It is far from clear what lender is going to take him on as a client. He might need help from his overseas authoritarian friends.

Michelle Goldberg says:

The House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment report quotes, at length, the speech that Donald Trump gave to his devotees on Jan. 6 before many of them stormed the Capitol, baying for execution. “We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world, we got to get rid of them,” said President Trump. He urged his minions to march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the place where Congress was meeting to certify the election he lost: “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.” A week later, Representative Cheney, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the House, would vote to get rid of him, joining nine of her fellow Republicans in backing impeachment. “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” she said in a statement, adding, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.” Trump now becomes the first president in American history to be impeached twice. Half of all presidential impeachments since the Republic began have been impeachments of Trump. This latest impeachment is different than the first, and not just because it was bipartisan. It culminates a week in which Trump has finally faced the broad social pariahdom he’s always deserved.

Donald Trump is finally laid out for all of America to see: A lecherous pariah who soaked his believers, scammed his country and sought to destroy our society, He is guilty of sedition, which is treason, and the same can be said of anyone who continues to support him.

__________________________________

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...