A long-overdue end of the toxic presidency of Donald Trump

The accidental, often unacceptable, and more often toxic presidency of Donald John Trump ended, for the most part, in the wee hours of Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, — just 13 days before Joe Biden will be sworn in as American’s 46th president along with Kamala Harris as the nation’s first female vice president on the steps of the Capitol defaced the day earlier by a violent mob of thugs incited by the outgoing and disgraced resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Abandoned by the vice president who stuck by him for four years and the Senate Majority Leader who backed away and voted against the attempts to overturn the decision of voters on Nov. 3, Trump finally acknowledged his defeat and promised a “smooth transition” after more than two months of failing to recognize Biden as president-elect.

Yet, he could not do so without continuing to lie.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted to Twitter by aides after the social media company blocked his account because of his promotion of violence that it felt led to the violence and deaths in Washington.

And he added another lie: “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

In reality, Trump leaves America in far worse shape than the nation he inherited four years ago from Barack Obama — one torn apart by bitter partisanship, internal strife, ravaged by a pandemic he ignored and an economy sinking in unemployment and failed businesses brought down by the Coronavirus COVID-19 and his many missteps, lies, and ignorance.

Holed up in the White House during the assault on the Capitol, Trump lashed out at vice president Pence for not ignoring the law and Constitution to overturn the Electoral College votes and popular votes by a majority of more than eight million to declare him president.

“Do it, Mike,” he tweeted, “This is a time for extreme courage.”

Pence chose the Constitution and the law saying he could not claim “unilateral authority” to do Trump’s illegal bidding, and reopened the joint Congressional session to continue certifying the votes with a direct message to those who tried to stop it: “You did not win.”

“Count me out,” said another steadfast Trump supporter, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. “Enough is enough.”

Several members of Congress suggested it was time for his Cabinet to use the 25h Amendment to the Constitution to remove Trump immediately from office and not wait until Jan. 20. Others wanted him prosecuted for crimes.

“I think Donald Trump probably should be brought up on treason for something like this,” said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, (D-Calif.). “This is how a coup is started. and this is how democracy dies.”

“Coup” was a word used by both Republicans and Democrats in their criticism of Trump’s activities that led to the assault on the Capitol. So was “sedition.”

“Lies have consequences,” said Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska. “This violence was the inevitable and ugly outcome of the president’s addiction to constantly stroking division.”

Majority Leader McConnell called it a “failed insurrection.” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Congress will show the world “What America is made of” without Trump in the White House.

Besides the loss of Trump, McConnell will also become “minority leader” of the Senate after the Senate runoffs in Georgia elected two Democrats to replace Republican incumbents and gave the upper body at 50-50 split with new vice president Kamala Harris the tie-breaker.

At the White House, aides disgusted by the actions of their leader began to turn in resignations, including Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to First Lady Melania Trump, a former press secretary to Trump, and a longtime aide.

Noted former President Obama, whose vice-president replaces Trump:

For two months now, a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth — that this was not a particularly close election and that President-Elect Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Their fantasy narrative has spiraled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we’re seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo.”

While Trump failed to go before the people on nationwide TV, president-elect Biden did. He called the actions “insurrection” and “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: The doing of the people’s business.”

He added:

This is not dissent. It is disorder. It is chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end. Now.

It ends for Trump and his incompetent, corrupt presidency. It will be up to Biden to make sure it doesn’t happen again in the coming months and years.

__________________________________

Copyright © 2021 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...