Time for loser Donald Trump to accept reality and leave

To paraphrase an old line from satirical singer/songwriter Tom Lehrer, a true Republican who shrinks in horror from the never-ending antics of corrupt Donald Trump, the party’s diabolical president for the last 11 three years and 11+ months, must feel like a Christian Scientist with appendicitis.

As Trump continues his democracy-destroying efforts to overturn the will of American voters who gave former Vice President Joe Biden a 7.1 million vote victory margin, even his hard-core “base” is shrinking back in disgust over his rage tweets, embrace of discredited conspiracy theories, and more and more outlandish stunts and lies.

Trump leaves the White House not only was the most corrupt and incompetent president in American history, but he also established a new low for sore losers His pathetic, polarizing political philandering who has ignored the law, thrown the Constitution into the trash while plundering this nation’s treasury to steal money to serve his failing business and absurd lifestyle.

The only thing more pathetic than Trump is the remaining Republican enablers who sold out their country to a gold ring promised by Trump but, as with all his promises, never existed. Trump played Americans and the government as marks in the biggest con game of all time. His defiance of accepting the election he lost fair and square is driven by a desire to remain president and out of reach of encroaching law enforcement and the financial institution to hold his underwater mortgages and are closing in to demand balloon payments he can’t afford, especially when the investigations of criminal tax crimes and other fraud bring indictments in states like New York who are not affected by his endless parade of pardons.

It is sad that 71 million voters in this nation still bought into the massive con of Trump. Thankfully, more than 77 million voters didn’t accept Trump as the leader that American needs or deserves and they gave the next four years to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

We should remember that, at no time, has a majority of American voters decided they wanted a criminal, inept con man like Trump as their president. He lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than three million votes in 2016 but the wins in three states gave him the Electoral College margin. In 2020, Biden won those key states, along with Arizona, and had the Electoral College votes as well.

The voters spoke So have the Electors. They one dissent comes from Trump and his loud minority who failed to accept the long-standing tradition of majority rule.

Trump’s base is riddled with racists, white supremacists, bigots, homophobes, and haters. They do not represent the true America.

Trump is a defeated president, a lame duck, a loser, and a sore one as well. His four years of chaos, turmoil, and indecency must remind us that unfit presidents can be elected. America has come as close to losing its democracy and way of life with Donald Trump and that lesson must be learned and not repeated.

The White House is no place for a corrupt, criminal, racist loser like Donald John Trump.

