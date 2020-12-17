The law waits to pounce when Trump leaves the White House on Jan. 20

Collected on a bet this week from a colleague who, incredibly, thought Donald Trump would concede the election he lost, overwhelmingly, in the 2020 presidential election. As far as I know, she was the only journalist who actually thought Trump would do such a thing.

In November, three weeks after the election, Trump did say he would “leave the White House” on Jan. 20 if Biden was declared the winner after the Electoral College vote on Dec. 14, but he never said we would concede.

As CNN reported on Nov. 27:

President Donald Trump said for the first time Thursday he will leave office if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden but made clear he’s not prepared to concede. “Certainly I will, and you know that,” Trump said when asked by a reporter about leaving the White House if Biden is declared the winner on December 14. “I will and, you know that.” “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud,” Trump said without evidence. “Whether we can get this apparatus moving quickly — because time isn’t on our side, everything else is on our side, facts are on our side, this was a massive fraud.”

Trump was right about one thing. There was “massive fraud” but that fraud was him and his failed presidency.

Some I know who claim to know Trump well say he is fighting the election because he cannot, and will not, ever accept defeat and also because he knows he faces massive criminal and civil charges that are waiting for him when he departs 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The New York state attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney’s offices are investigating Trump for criminal fraud, tax invasion, misuse of government funds and campaign donations — among other things. He also faces balloon payments that top more than a billion dollars on mortgages, and he doesn’t have the money to pay them.

“For all practical purposes, Trump leaves the office broke and owing billions on underwater mortgages and angry creditors,” says one of those Trump acquaintances who, for obvious reasons, does not want to be identified. “His illusion of business success has vanished and the deceptions he has used to prop up his lifestyle have collapsed.”

In 2016, eight months before the presidential election where Trump lost the presidential with voters by a three million gap but still won the Electoral College, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who lost to Barack Obama four years earlier, was quoted on National Public Radio:

Mitt Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, called the current GOP front-runner “a phony, a fraud” in a speech Thursday morning in Salt Lake City. And he didn’t stop there. Romney described Trump as “a con artist” whose demeanor is “recklessness in the extreme.” As for Trump’s record as a “huge business success”? “No, he isn’t.” And when it comes to Trump’s prescriptions to bring back jobs from China and Japan? “Flimsy at best.” “His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He’s playing the American public for suckers: He gets a free ride to the White House and all we get is a lousy hat,” Romney said, referring to a real estate seminar Trump launched in 2005 that was forced to change its name because it wasn’t a real university. It is now the subject of multiple lawsuits alleging fraudulent behavior. Romney then added to the list of failed business ventures: “There’s Trump Magazine and Trump Vodka and Trump Steaks, and Trump Mortgage?” Romney concluded, “A business genius he is not.” Then came the attacks on Trump as a human being. “After all, this is an individual who mocked a disabled reporter, who attributed a reporter’s questions to her menstrual cycle, who mocked a brilliant rival who happened to be a woman due to her appearance, who bragged about his marital affairs, and who laces his public speeches with vulgarity.”

After all that, we had hoped Romney would be more of a thorn in Trump’s side in the four years that followed but he, like other Republicans who seemed to feel the same way before Trump moved into the White House, fell into line. He did vote for impeachment — the only Republican who did — but backed Trump’s right-wing judicial appointments.

Trump’s fraud and con swept over the GOP like a Black Plague of deceit and corruption. Even worse, we saw a tsunami of support from a gullible base of followers who included racists, white supremacists and conspiracy freaks.

Trump and those who enabled him came dangerously close to destroying democracy in this nation and that threat, sadly, remains when he finally leaves the White with bags stuffed with whatever he and his nude-model wife could steal.

He is expected to issue pardons for his acts (now and future) and those of his family members and others who openly aided his fleecing of America. Those pardons, however, apply only to federal crimes and not the prosecutions planned by the attorney generals in New York and, hopefully, others around the nation.

Hopefully, they have the balls to do what those in Congress and Washington enabled and looked the other way during the most massive con game ever deployed to rob this nation and threaten its future.

__________________________________

