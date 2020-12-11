Time for Trump to go down in his sinking ship

The 100+ Republicans who have jumped onto the sinking Ship Trump in his latest “Hail Mary” attempt to overturn a legal election where voters rejected him by more than six million votes shows just how far the former Grand Old Party has sunk by accepting a corrupt, and probably most-criminal, president in history as its leader.

Columnist Jennifer Rubin note ” the list of more than 100 House Republicans who, contrary to their oaths of office, cheered the lawsuit demanding the voters’ will be overthrown and their cult leader installed in office. And there is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on a list of one: a lawyer eager to argue this monstrosity in front of the Supreme Court.”

Or “the list of 17 state attorneys general who joined Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s preposterous lawsuit seeking to throw out the electoral votes of other states, which Pennsylvania’s brief in opposition to the lawsuit brilliantly dubbed ‘seditious abuse of the judicial process.'”

She adds:

There is a different list, albeit an itty-bitty one. This is the list of Republicans who strongly object to overturning the result of an election, such as Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania (who called those efforts “completely unacceptable”) and Ben Sasse of Nebraska (who pointed to the pending criminal charges against Paxton and said, “It looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt”). Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) tried to sneak his way onto this list by claiming to be confused about the legal principle. He is not confused; he is too cowardly to denounce Trump and the anti-democratic coup.

Lawyer, and former Republican, George T. Conway III notes “Trump and his allies have lost just about every lawsuit they’ve brought to try to keep him in office. By one Democratic election lawyer’s count, they have just one win and 55 losses to show for their efforts (a ratio that would be even more lopsided if he counted multiple losses in each case). Adding insult to injury, the Trumpistas’ solitary victory was a piddling, technical one that affected just a tiny number of ballots, nowhere near enough to change the result. Sad!

Conway is one of the founder of The Lincoln Project, which used ads exposing Trump’s many criminal and questionable activities, to show Americans what needed to be done in the 2020 election: Throw the con man out of the White House. They did but Trump keeps trying, again and again, to use either the courts or state legislators to overturn the will of voters.

“It’s hard to imagine that any alliance of litigants and lawyers has ever lost more cases for more reasons — and in less time — than this sorry bunch has,” he writes in The Washington Post.

Several of the judges who have ruled against Trump were ones he appointed. They put the law first, as one noted: “Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

Over at The New York Times, Jamelle Bouie writes “Republicans are now seriously arguing that elections are legitimate only when their side wins.”

“More than 100 Republican members of Congress filed a brief in support of this lawsuit, in effect declaring allegiance to Trump over the Constitution and urging the court to end self-government in the name of ‘the Framers.'” he adds. “This sloppy, harebrained lawsuit has no serious chance of success. Granting Texas (and, by extension Trump, who joined the lawsuit) its relief would plunge the country into abject chaos, with violence sure to follow. That this quest is quixotic is, in all likelihood, one reason it has so much support. It is only with the knowledge of certain defeat that Republican officeholders feel comfortable plowing forward with an effort that would tear the United States apart if it succeeded.”

He continues:

Donald Trump is not only a tyrant, he poses a serious threat to democracy and American way of life. At this point, I’m not sure if he belongs in a prison cell or in a straight-jacket inside a locked, padded room.”

Either way is only part of the harsh judgement that should land on him and serve as a warning on just how close this nation came to an end.

