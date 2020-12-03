Pathetic panderings of a fraudulent president who must exit in shame

In a word, Donald John Trump is apathetic. He must soon leave the White House in the shame he deserves.

His 46-minute diatribe against reality Wednesday was a pathetic repeat of his month-long lies and disproven claims about the presidential election he legally lost to former vice-president Joe Biden. An often jerkingly-edited video of his “speech” was not presented before a crowd or any TV network but was posted on Facebook and promoted with a link on Twitter.

Both social media sites posted warnings that his words had nothing to do with reality or facts.

Pathetic.

Trump’s antics destroy any chance he had for a legacy from his pathetic presidency.

Those who wasted 46 minutes of time to watch the pathetic display of ego and fantasy should have shut it off as the vanity of a former reality-show host fading into well-deserved obscurity.

Or they could wonder how much longer attorney general William Barr has left in office as news reports circulate that the “livid Trump” is talking about “immediate termination” for abandoning displace loyalty and telling the public, truthfully, that his Justice Department found no evidence of “widespread voter fraud” that could come even close to overturn results of the election.

Reports The Washington Post:

President Trump remained livid at Attorney General William P. Barr on Wednesday, with one senior administration official indicating there was a chance Barr could be fired — not just for his public comments undercutting Trump’s unfounded claims of election-shifting fraud, but also for steps he did not take on a probe of the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Trump’s campaign. A day after Barr told the Associated Press that he had “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Trump continued to complain about his attorney general, people familiar with the matter said. One senior administration official said there was a chance Trump would fire his attorney general and asserted that the president was not merely frustrated over Barr’s fraud-related assertions. The person said that several people are trying to persuade Trump not to do so. Like others, this official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

As Trump continues to lose power, normal for a defeated president, he also appears to be losing whatever little grasp he might have had on reality.

Pathetic.

Reporters Wednesday asked truth-challenged White House press-secretary Kayleigh McEnany if Trump “still has confidence in Barr.”

“The president, if he has any personnel announcements, you will be the first to know it,” she says. Translation: She has no idea.

“Barr’s confirmation that the Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread voter fraud was welcome, especially after he had suggested before the election the potential for such fraud,” election law expert Richard Hasen told the Post. “Barr’s statement can be seen as a belated recognition that Trump’s fraud charges are hurting the country, or perhaps a way to prevent Trump from continuing to pressure Barr to produce evidence where none exists.”

An associate of Barr, who also insists on remaining anonymous, says the attorney general is recognizing reality instead of subscribing to any further fantasies of Trump.

“He has to leave, and he does not want there be questions about whether the department was sitting idly by under his watch with respect to investigating fraud,” the associate added.

