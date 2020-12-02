Did Barr suddenly grow a pair when he said ‘no voter fraud found?’

Did Attorney General William Barr actually grow some balls when he told the Associated Press the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have prevented Joe Biden from winning the Nov. 3 presidential election while also gaining enough Electoral College votes or is he trying to protect his law license after Donald Trump finally leave the White House and real lawyers in the legal profession come calling?

Either way, Barr’s actions added another nail in Trump’s political coffin and the Orange-haired fat boy in the White House is livid.

So are the dwindling number of those brain-dead members of Trump’s so-called “base,” who are calling Barr a traitor because he told the truth, for a change.

Barr shot down Trump’s ludicrous claims that voter fraud cost him an election he never won because 81 million voters said they wanted Biden as their next president and they wanted Trump dumped into the street where the New York Attorney General is waiting to give him the only “record” he deserves — a criminal one.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr Michael Balsamo of the AP.

Balsamo adds:

The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of the president’s most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voter fraud could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail. Attorney Sidney Powell has spun fictional tales of election systems flipping votes, German servers storing U.S. voting information and election software created in Venezuela “at the direction of Hugo Chavez,” – the late Venezuelan president who died in 2013. Powell has since been removed from the legal team after an interview she gave where she threatened to “blow up” Georgia with a “biblical” court filing. Barr didn’t name Powell specifically but said: “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said.

White House insiders say Trump and Barr were hardly speaking to each other anyway because the wannabe dictator president wanted an attorney general that would do whatever he wanted, whether legal or not, and he crossed lines that even the normally compliant Barr would not cross.

Trump is also finding Republicans, particularly at the state and local levels, who no longer buy into his lies, fictions, and fantasies. He tried to talk Michigan legislators into ignoring the will of the voters and bring in new members of the Electoral College to vote only for him. When they said they would follow the law and not him, he declared them enemies of his demented state and has bad-mouthed continually.

In Washington, Republicans say Trump’s antics are destroying whatever might have been left of his already-tattered “legacy.”

“The window is shutting,” said Stephen Moore, a Trump economic adviser tells Politico. “There’s a really good chance he runs in 2024, but if he wants to do that, then he doesn’t want to diminish his stature by playing the sore loser.”

Too late. Trump’s ship sailed…and sank.

__________________________________

Copyright © 2020 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...