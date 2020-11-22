Time to drive out the monster at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

According to those who claim to be close to defeated President Donald Trump, he s already considering a run for the job again in four years.

Considering his corrupt and criminal behavior, he might be running for office on his record — as a convicted felon.

Trump’s blatant attempt to overturn the results of the legal election that sent him packing was an open violation of the law and the Constitution. He’s chanted “to jail” at others for lesser actions.

On Saturday, Federal Judge Matthew W. Brann dismissed the latest attempt by Trump to keep the presidency by overturning votes and delivered a 37-page, scathing opinion that said Trump “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations” in an illegal move.

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state,” Brann wrote.

Brann’s opinion bought a statement from Sen. Patrick Toomey, Republican from Pennsylvania, that Trump “exhausted all plausible legal options” in the state and acknowledged Biden won the election. “I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on their victory.”

In Pennsylvania, Biden beat Trump by more than 81,000 votes and counties in that state will file their official results Monday to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kath Boockvar, who is expected to certify the results.

The defeat of Trump is the latest in setbacks since the Nov. 5 election where Biden won the popular vote by nearly six million votes and a clear victory in the Electoral College.

Brann, in his opinion, called Trump’s fantasy-driven allegations haphazardly stitched together “like Frankenstein’s Monster.

“It would simply deny more than 6.8 million people their right to vote,” the judge said.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York City and a man who avoids the truth almost as much as Trump, referred to Brann as an “Obama-appointed judge.” However, Sen. Toomey responded that Brann is a registered Republican and a former member of the right-wing Federalist Society.

“Judge Brann is a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist,” Toomey told reporters Saturday.

Trump, of course, refuses to concede and claims he won the election.

Which, of course, is a lie from a president who has, according to fact-checking services, told tens of thousands of lies to the American people since becoming a president who lost the popular vote in 2016.

Time to throw this dishonest, corrupt wannabe president out of the White House and then toss his flabby ass into jail where he belongs.

