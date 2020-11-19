America’s criminal president keeps trying to overturn will of voters

While his die-hard, brain-dead “base” of supporters continue to cheer Donald Trump’s blatant, immoral, and illegal attempt to overturn the will of American voters, the pretend-president continues to flood courts with baseless lawsuits and a tsunami of tweeted lies to hold on to a job he never deserved.

Times to resurrect a cheer his ignorant base shouted during the 2016 presidential election, with a gender change: “LOCK HIM UP!”

Forget prison. Put the demented clown in a padded room in a mental hospital, under armed guard, and let him rot.

Trump has already sold out America while he and his family of grifters looted the nation’s treasury and he continues to beg for contributions to a fraudulent “defense fund” that will be used to support he and his family of frauds after he is evicted from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on or before Jan. 20, 2021.

Trump is a sick, toxic joke who milks the system like the con man he is as he struggles to hold on to power he doesn’t deserve and the adulation of fools.

“A succession of Trump policies reflected the administration’s spite and heartlessness,” writes Linda Greenhouse in The New York Times.

She adds:

During four years of struggling to keep up with the flood of court cases challenging the refusal by various Trump administration officials to follow the law, a word ​has come to mind so often that I can’t shake it. It’s the word “mean.​” There’s a meanness to the ​man and to the policies issued from the sycophantic bubble that passes for his administration.

“We have now arrived at what was always going to be President Trump’s last-ditch play to stay in the White House, the full realization of his contempt for democracy,” says Paul Waldman at The Washington Post. “If the people refuse to give him another term, they should simply be overruled:

His personal lawyer, ­Rudolph W. Giuliani, who has taken over the president’s legal team, asked a federal judge to consider ordering the Republican-controlled legislature in Pennsylvania to select the state’s electors. And Trump egged on a group of GOP lawmakers in Michigan who are pushing for an audit of the vote there before it is certified. Giuliani has also told Trump and associates that his ambition is to pressure GOP lawmakers and officials across the political map to stall the vote certification in an effort to have Republican lawmakers pick electors and disrupt the electoral college when it convenes next month — and Trump is encouraging of that plan, according to two senior Republicans who have conferred with Giuliani and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter candidly.

Waldman adds:

Just to be clear: After the president’s lackeys failed to convince courts to throw out enough ballots in Democratic-leaning areas to give Trump a victory in key states, their plan is now to have Republican state legislatures simply declare him the winner and give him their electoral votes, regardless of the will of their states’ voters. Precisely no one thinks this is going to work; in some states it’s explicitly illegal, and in others the Republican legislators are too afraid of a backlash to do it. But what you haven’t heard is any Republicans actually speaking the truth: that the very idea is a profound insult to democracy itself.

Trump is a dishonest, immoral, corrupt, and, yes, criminal man who wormed into the Oval Office with the help of a lackluster attempt by Hilliary Clinton to win the 2016 race. Her stupidity, and a cadre of uninformed voters, are complicit in the illegal damage to our country over the last four years.

Trump and his gang of equally-criminal cohorts have plundered America with help by his unindicted co-conspirators — the Republican leadership of Congress — in their brazen attempt to strip America of what little is left of the nation’s soul.

Like so many criminals, Trump is trying to bar the door before the cops crash it in and cart him away in shackles or the guys in white uniforms wrap him up in a straight-jacket for a one-way trip to the loony bin.

In 2017, a group of psychiatrists at a conference at Yale University said Trump suffers “a dangerous mental illness” and is not fit to lead this nation, or even a corrupt third-world one.

“We have an ethical responsibility to warn the public about Donald Trump’s dangerous mental illness,” said Dr. John Gartner, who advised psychiatric residents at Johns Hopkins University Medical School.

“Worse than just being a liar or a narcissist, in addition, he is paranoid, delusional, and grandiose,” Dr. Gartner told the conference.

“I’ve worked with murderers and rapists. I can recognize dangerousness from a mile away. You don’t have to be an expert on dangerousness or spend fifty years studying it as I have in order to know how dangerous this man is,” said James Gilligan, psychiatrist, and professor at New York University.

After the conference, a petition with more than 41,000 signatures said ” Donald Trump manifests a serious mental illness that renders him psychologically incapable of competently discharging the duties of President of the United States.”

As we said earlier: “LOCK HIM UP!”

And lose the key.

