Time for the spoiled, whining, despicable brat in the White House to accept the will of America

Like spreading cancer that threatens the body and soul of America, Donald Trump will not leave his prey without a bitter, dangerous fight.

He is blocking what could be a smooth transition to the new administration of Joe Biden by throwing up roadblocks, filing frivolous lawsuits without evidence or basis, undercuts the functioning of a government he has damaged, and leaves the nation vulnerable to security threats.

About what we should expect from the childish, wannabe dictator who got stomped by an American electorate with a record 75-million votes (and counting).

We’ve seen this before in the 2000 delayed transition over the ballot count in Florida between George W. Bush and Al Gore. That one came up in considerations later by the 9/11 commission that said “we should minimize as much as possible the disruption of national security policymaking during the change of administrations” so that “transitions can work more effectively and allow new officials to assume their new responsibilities as quickly as possible.”

Of course, none of this means a damn thing to an egomaniac like Trump, who puts his bruised ego above the need of the country and can’t accept a legal election that gave Biden a four-million plus voter mandate and the Electoral College count.

“This is serious stuff. We are talking about the national security of the country, and Trump and Republicans on the Hill are playing politics with it,” John Bellinger, a former senior official on George W. Bush’s National Security Council, tells Dana Milbank of The Washington Post. “The loss of time in a truncated transition really does pose a threat to the national security of the country.”

Milbank writes about the outrage that is growing in Washington over Trump’s childish and dangerous stunts:

Much of the outrage has focused on Emily Murphy, who as the administrator of the General Services Administration has the formal task of “ascertaining” the winner of the election. She’s a longtime public servant who, I’m told, justifiably fears the wrath that Trump would bring down on her if she authorizes the transition. Hopefully, she can be persuaded that avoiding another 9/11, or its equivalent, is worth getting fired or flamed by Trump. But make no mistake: This delay is Trump’s doing. With the exception of 2000, when the outcome of the election was genuinely unclear, each president has expeditiously authorized his successor to proceed with a transition. Trump is creating one final crisis, destroying one final norm, just for the hell of it. The delay in authorizing the transition will also slow efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines and fortify public health protections against the virus.

Transitions between an outgoing administration and the incoming one normally begin immediately after an election is called. That happened this past weekend and should have started immediately, but Trump is playing spoiled brat who is whining that he was, somehow, cheated by a legal election that threw him out on his corrupt ass.

“This does not have to be a political crisis. The election was not historically close,” writes William J. Antholis, director of the University of Virginia’s Miller Center for public policy. As Milbank notes, Biden’s battleground margins and electoral vote count are similar to Trump’s in 2016, which Trump called a “landslide.”

Biden beat Trump by at least 4.4 million votes and each new count increases that margin. Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the votes by more than 3 million votes but lost in the Electoral College. This time, Biden won the key battleground states and won the EC count as well as the popular vote.

Trump hates to lose. He also despises reality, but this one is one that he cannot overturn with his usual bluster and ignorance of facts.

He lost. He can whine and bitch like the spoiled, despicable child that he has always been but these delays will not overturn the will of the people but they do threaten the future of the nation — just as he has done for the last four years.

