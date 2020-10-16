Trump runs into a buzzsaw moderator who shredded him

America’s faltering president with a floundering campaign for re-election bragged before his town hall session with NBC Thursday night, competing with a Joe Biden town hall gathering on ABC, saying he was getting an hour of free prime TV to strut his stuff.

But he didn’t account for Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who grilled the wannabe dictator about his support of white supremacists, ignorance of covid-19 deaths, myriad tax dodges, and other misdeeds.

“I don’ get that,” Guthrie said to Trump during questions about his tweeting of the discredited conspiracy theories of QAnon. “You’re the president. You not like someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”

When Trump said he wasn’t familiar with QAnon, Guthrie said “you do know,” to which he replied: “No, I don’t know. You tell me all about it. Let’s waste the whole show. Let’s go. Keep asking me these questions.”

She asked:

“Can you just once and for all state that this is completely not true and disavow QAnon in its entirety?”

“I know nothing about QAnon,” he said.

“I just told you,” she responded. He said nothing in response.

After questioning him about his frequent claims of election fraud, Guthrie told him, “There is no evidence of widespread fraud, and you are sowing doubt in our democracy.” No answer.

When Trump said he couldn’t release his taxes because he’s “under audit,” Guthrie repeatedly countered by saying, “You aren’t.”

While it may have been sad to see the leader of our nation humbled before a national audience, it was fitting that Trump ran into a moderator who clearly has had enough of his lies, exaggerations, and misdirections.

“I knew you’d be doing this. You always do this,” Trump said with an angry, red face.

Others who share Guthrie’s concern about what Trump has done to destroy democracy and America applauded her performance.

“I would like to propose a Trump town hall moderated by @SavannahGuthrie every night between now and election day,” tweeted “Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau.

Lisa Booth of Trump’s propaganda network Fox, was, of course, outraged.

“Savannah Guthrie is showing herself to be a partisan hack tonight,” Booth tweeted.

On Trump’s non-existent dealing with the pandemic, Guthrie asked: “At this point in the pandemic, knowing what we know, shouldn’t you have known better? Shouldn’t the White House know better than to hold an event like that?”

Instead of answering, Trump tried to change the subject to his failure to wear a mask when before the public.

“Hey, I’m president, I have to see people,” Trump responded.

Guthrie responded: “You can see people with a mask though, right?” No answer from Trump.

When Trump continued to claim audits by the IRS keep him from releasing his taxes and he faulted The New York Times to publishing information on his returns that show he is a failed businessman with massive losses and huge debts with dubious claims that a man with his assets is not worried about $400 million in debt, Gutherie responded: “You could clear this up tonight by just releasing your tax returns yourself.”

Trump did not reply.

He couldn’t. The tax returns that have been revealed show his is nowhere as rich as he claims and his businesses failed because of his failure in running them.

He’s doing the same thing to America.

Voters have a chance on Nov. 3 to throw his lying ass out of office and restore America to the people, not crooks and con artists like Donald Trump.

