In a hate-filled, angry debate debacle, Trump proved he is not fit to be president

Those who watched the “debate” Tuesday night witnessed what America has become in the disgusting presidency of Donald John Trump. For more than 90 minutes of hate, verbal abuse, threats, outright racism and insanity, he displayed all of his traits that showcased his demented, insecure hatred of what made this country a great nation.

“Can we really have two more of these debates with the type of behavior that was displayed tonight?” said CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell.

“We are in an immoral swamp of misbehavior,” said Van Jones on CNN. “This was not a normal night.”

Of course, it wasn’t normal. Trump is not normal. As recent developments have shown, he is a cornered fraud, con artist caught up in a web of tens of thousands of lies that has defined not only his failed presidency, but his very existence as debt-ridden pretender who claimed he was a successful businessman who, in reality, has squandered hundreds of millions of dollars, bankrupted companies and investors, cheated on his taxes, violated countless laws seems hellbent on destroying a nation with leaders that let him get away with, even, murder.

Chuck Todd, host of “Meet the Press,” called the first, and hopefully the last debate of this presidential campaign, a “train wreck of the making one person. We know you did it. President Trump did this. And in some way, it’s the only way he knows what to do.”

“You cannot watch that debate and be proud of our president, the way he thinks of us, as viewers, as American who are trying to decide about the future of this county,” said Anderson Cooper of CNN.

A focus group of undecided voters from swing states called Trump’s performance many things, none of them complementary. They called Trump: “unhinged,” “arrogant,” a “bully,” “chaotic” and “un-American.”

An undecided voter from Pennsylvania, described it as trying to “win an argument with a crackhead.” She added she is no longer undecided. Trump must go.

When given a chance by moderator Chris Wallace to declare his say he does not support white supremacists and racists, Trump, instead, told the extreme, far-right and violence prone Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” a threat to incite racial turmoil that was not even subtle.

“Proud Boys,” he said. “Stand down and stand by.”

“This makes me so happy,” said one poster who identified himself as a Proud Boy on a conservative forum.

“He legitimized them in a way that nobody in the community expected. It’s unbelievable. The celebration is incredible,” said Rita Katz, executive director of SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks extremist groups. “In my 20 years of tracking terrorism and extremism, I never thought I’d see anything like this from a U.S. president.”

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” declared CNN host Jake Tapper. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”

Dana Bash, Tapper’s colleague at news network, called it even more succinctly: “I’m going to say it like it is. This was a shit show.”

“As someone who has watched for 40 years,” said previous primary debate moderator George Stephanopoulos of ABC, “that was the worst presidential debate I have ever seen.”

As a newspaperman who has been watching televised presidential debates since the first one between John Kennedy and Richard Nixon, I can only agree, but what else can we expect from the worst president in all history, a documented liar, abuser of women and outright fraud who, somehow, has the support of about 30 percent of Americans. How can they even claim this pathetic man should be the president of our nation?

Trump came into the debate trailing badly with just five weeks to go before an election he should and must lose, if there is any hope left for the America he has destroyed in just under four years. He strived to unhinge former Vice President Joe Biden. He didn’t, but he did succeed to turn what should have been a serious debate on serious issues into a P.T. Barnum travesty of a sideshow with him as the only freak on the stage.

“If hearing that this debate is over was music to your ears, you may not be alone,” said NBC “Nightly News” host Lester Holt, “I’m at a bit of a loss for words here to describe what we’ve just witnessed.”

Donald Trump did not act as a debater,” said MSNBC host Nicole Wallace. “Donald Trump was the abuser.”

She adds: “This felt like an assault. It felt like an assault on our senses. It felt like an assault on our presidential campaign process. It felt like another assault on our politics”

“I’m the most horrified I’ve been in my career as a political journalist,” tweeted New York Times op-ed writer David Brooks. He predicts: “This election won’t be close. Have faith in the American people!”

However, Trump cheerleader Sean Hannity of Fox, declared Trump the winner of the debacle he created on the debate stage. Biden, Hannity claimed, was “unable to respond to the president’s beat downs and appeared cranky.”

Others at even Fox News did not agree with Hannity. Senior Fox political analyst Brit Hume called Trump “a bucking bronco the entire time. I don’t know how the people at home would find that appealing.” Biden, Hume said, “came across as competent,” a word that no one used to describe the disaster named Trump.

Even Trump supporter and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who helped prepare the president for the debate, said Trump was “too hot.”

“Listen, you come in and decide you want to be aggressive, and I think it was the right thing to be aggressive,” Christie said, “but it was too hot.”

It will be the duty of America’s voters to cool Trump down and put him out of our misery.

