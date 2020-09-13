Time to stop the political violence that threatens to destroy America

An alarming number of folks worry that America is headed for a violent showdown because of the rising anger, rabid partisanship and hate that seems to grow like a cancer in our society.

“In the past 16 weeks, more than 50 drivers have plowed into peaceful protesters all around the country,” says Rachel Kleinfeld, a senior fellow a the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

She adds:

Armed militants shut down Michigan’s legislature. Unidentified law enforcement officers heaved demonstrators into unmarked vans. Security forces in Washington used low-flying helicopters to harass citizens decrying police brutality. Protesters and police alike have brutalized journalists. Ideologues from left and right have been accused of killing political opponents. Should Americans be worried about widespread violence? Yes. Political violence in democracies often seems spontaneous: an angry mob launching a pogrom, a lone shooter assassinating a president. But in fact, the crisis has usually been building for years, and the risk factors are well known. The United States is now walking the last steps on that path. –Rachel Kleinfeld

Kleinfeld’s latest book, “A Savage Order: How the World’s Deadliest Countries Can Forg a Path to Security,” say America is one of those deadliest countries in this world.

Writing Friday in The Washington Post, Kleinfeld notes:

Partisans who would never commit violence themselves are transforming from bystanders to apologists, making excuses for the “excesses” of their side while pointing fingers across the aisle. Particularly striking have been the inflammatory statements of Republican politicians, given the influence leaders’ words carry. Of course, they are simply mimicking President Trump, who is most responsible for setting the kindling aflame. Political violence tends to strike in countries where it has happened before. It feeds on discrimination, social segregation and inequality — which provide reasons for grievance while making it hard for divided populations to understand each other. Polarization exacerbates these conditions while blocking societies from solving their problems. All the ingredients are here: America’s political violence traces back to our Civil War, the causes of which were never really resolved. The Union won the war, but the Confederates prevailed in the peace. Attempting to undo nearly a century of segregation and discrimination with civil rights legislation in the mid-1960s ushered in the next national outbreak of violence. The wound of racism deepens America’s deep inequality and our political polarization. –Rachel Kleinfeld

Self-declared militias are a danger to our society. In Kenosha, Wisc., 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled across the state line from Antioch, IL, to join up with other militia wannabes. Turns out he was also a member of cadet programs for police and fire departments and now faces two charges of first-degree murder. Police say he used his assault style weapon to gun down two protestors.

President Donald Trump tweeted a rabid endorsement of Rittenhouse. Photos show Rittenhouse in the front row of a Trump campaign rally, which resulted in this political ad from The Lincoln Project.

(Courtesy of The Lincoln Project)

Kleinfeld makes many good and thought-provoking observations on how America is sinking into a violent, toxic sewer:

Americans have a chance to take that first step back from the brink. We can vote to get rid of the violence-instigating political partisans and replace them with those who can work to restore integrity, humanity and reason.

It’s now or never.

__________________________________

Copyright © 2020 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...