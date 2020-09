Thankfully, not all Republicans genuflect before disgraced president Donald Trump. The Lincoln Project, created by GOP stalwarts like Steven Schmidt and George Conway, have raised considerable sums to create strong, direct commercials with one goal: Rid the nation of a coward, draft dodger and liar.

Their ads pull no punches. Good.

Everything they do is an honorable effort to rid America of a traitor, coward and treasonous bastard Donald Trump.

