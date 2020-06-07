In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

Republicans not voting for Trump are going public

GOP's leaders who have been privately saying they won't vote for Trump, under any circumstance, now publicly admit they might even vote for Biden.
A lot of Biden supporters are Republicans fed up with Trump’s antics and lies.

More and more Republicans, including a former president and a sitting Senator, admit they have no intention of voting for their party’s president, Donald Trump, for re-election.

They join a growing list of GOP leaders, former office holders and current ones who admit privately they are having doubts about supporting or voting for the bombastic and corrupt president.

Some even say they might vote for Democratic contender and former vice president Joe Biden.

Former President George W. Bush has no intention of supporting or voting for Trump, those close to him say. Same for former First Lady Laura Bush.

Senator Mitt Romney says he will write in his wife’s name, Ann, or cast another ballot in November but it won’t be for Trump.

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, tells friends she will support Biden.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush says he’s not sure how he might vote but close associates say it won’t be for Trump.

Former House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner won’t say publicly who they might vote for but those who know one or the other or both say there is no way either can vote for Trump. The fact that they won’t say they will vote for Trump says a lot.

“Trump has gone off the deep end, but he’s so toxic that even the sharks might throw him back,” says one GOP consultant who is sitting out the 2020 election.

Republicans who have served as Defense Secretaries and other similar positions were among 89 Democratic, GOP and Independent office holders who have said “no” to Trump and his violent rhetoric and lies.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she is “struggling” with what to do and that admission angered Trump so much that he has vowed to support candidates against her.

That, Washington insiders admit, has others wondering long and hard if it is finally the time to publicly say that Trump is unfit for office.

Reports The New York Times:

“This fall, it’s time for new leadership in this country — Republican, Democrat or independent,” said William H. McRaven, the retired Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden. “President Trump has shown he doesn’t have the qualities necessary to be a good commander in chief.”

Admiral McRaven, in an interview on the 76th anniversary of D-Day, noted that those wartime leaders inspired Americans with “their words, their actions and their humanity.”

In contrast, he said, Mr. Trump has failed his leadership test. “As we have struggled with the Covid pandemic and horrible acts of racism and injustice, this president has shown none of those qualities,” Admiral McRaven said. “The country needs to move forward without him at the helm.”

Retired three-star admiral Joseph Maguire, a former acting intelligence chief for Trump,” says pointed criticism of Trump by Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and two former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have given him reason to consider options other than Trump.

“Jim Mattis, Mike Mullen and Marty Dempsey are all good friends, and I respect them tremendously,” Admiral Maguire says. “I am in alignment with their views.”

Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, who has donated millions to GOP candidates and served as President Bush’s ambassador to the Vatican, says it has been “decades” since he has voted for Democrats.

Trump, however, is “driving us all crazy” and mishandled the coronavirus in so may incompetent ways that caused a death toll “that didn’t have to happen,” so he is seriously considering supporting and voting for Biden.

A fog of gloom now permeates the White House, along with its beleaguered, and ostracized temporary resident.

Copyright © 2020 Capitol Hill Blue

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965 and spent most of the past 55+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession in 1992. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for BHMedia and owns Capitol Hill Blue and other news websites.
