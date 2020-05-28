GOP reps, media to Trump: ‘knock it off’ with Scarborough attacks

One of Donald Trump’s outrageous attacks has brought out Republican members of Congress, including the third-ranked GOP leader in the House, condemning him for baseless attacks on former Florida congressman Joe Scarborough.

Lori Klausutis, a young aide in Scarborough’s district office, died of a heart attack after she fell in the office and the medical examiner who ruled it an accidental death, said she was suffering from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Even after Timothy J. Klausutis, the widower of the young victim, pleaded with Trump to cease and desist, he upped the scale of the attacks with claims that Scarborough had a hand in her death.

That has brought denunciations of Trump by at least three GOP members of Congress, and they have been joined by conservative media outlets Wall Street Journal and the Washington Examiner.

On their editorial page of the Wall Street Journal, the editors said “Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so.” The headline called Trump’s actions “A Presidential Smear.”

The Examiner, a DC-based paper that usually supports and promotes Trump, called his actions a “slanderous attack” and added that “one could hardly be blamed for reading it and doubting his fitness to lead.”

The paper adds:

It is deeply unfortunate that certain loathsome individuals chose to amplify, repeat, or otherwise resurrect this tall tale, either as part of a bad-faith, cheap-shot ad hominem argument against Scarborough (as in the case of Markos Moulitsas of Daily Kos) or else out of the same feverish kookery that motivates most conspiracy theorists.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the third ranking GOP member of the House, notes:

We’re in the middle of a pandemic. He’s the commander in chief of this nation. And it’s causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died.

GOP Utah Senator Mitt Romney called Trump’s allegations “baseless,” said he knows Scarborough and also shares the grief of her husband.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also condemned Trump.

Most other Republicans, however, have sat back and said little about the matter. Florida congressional members Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have refused to return phone calls and emails from the media.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took a pass, saying he didn’t serve with Scarborough. He also claimed he didn’t read the editorial in the Wall Street Journal.

Surprisingly, the normally supportive Fox News, who promotes Trump with propaganda zeal, has avoided the subject as much as possible.

Trump cheerleader Sean Hannity tried to bring it up on his show with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who told him to forget about it and Hannity has stayed quiet ever since.

While Republicans aren’t choosing to condemn Trump, most are sitting on their hands and saying nothing. They don’t want to talk about this latest case of verbal diarrhea from their bombastic party leader.

Which leaves Trump along to self-promote himself and another batch of baseless claims and lies.

