Serious questions about Trump’s sexual antics with children

Shock Jock Howard Stern used to refer to Donald Trump as “the perfect guest” on his raunchy radio show.

He said Trump was a relentless self-promoter who would say “anything to get attention” and bragged about his sex life with now First Lady Melania along with his “pleasure of bedding women in their 20s” (and sometimes in their early teens) and a “self-acknowledged history of engaging threesomes.”

But the shock jock admitted he was shocked by the explicit way Trump talked about the sexiness of his daughter Ivanka.

On David Letterman’s Netflix interview show in 2018, Stern said Trump answered a question about sexy women with: “you know who’s a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now she’s a 10.”

Letterman later admitted that Trump’s overtly sexual comment about his daughter left him cringing.

But Trump has shown a sexual attraction to his daughter that has worried even some of his friends and supporters.

“She’s actually always been very voluptuous,” Trump said in another interview. “She’s tall, almost 6 feet tall, and she’s been, she’s an amazing beauty.”

When Ivanka was 16, the New York Times reports, she was hosting the 1997 Teen USA pageant and Trump turned to the then-Miss Universe and asked: “Don’t you think my daughter is hot? She’s hot, right?”

Brook Antoinette Lee, writing about the comment during the 2016 presidential election, said those present at the time considered Trump’s comment grossly inappropriate. Independent reporter Adam Withnall confirmed the comment in 2016 in the newspaper.

Adds Withnall:

In the almost 20 years since, Mr Trump has called his eldest daughter “voluptuous”. He’s said it’s OK to describe her as “a piece of ass”, though she is a senior executive in his business empire. And he’s said that, if she wasn’t his daughter, “perhaps [he’d] be dating her”.

In 2003, Trump again bragged about his then-22 year old daughter: “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka.”

In 2016, on the Dr. Oz show, Trump was on stage when Ivanka joined him and studio witnesses say the kiss was an open mouth kiss that shocked some. Trump said he kisses his daughter “every chance I get.” That remark was edited out of the show before it aired.

Stern, on the air at another time, called Ivanka “a piece of ass.”

“Yeah, I know,” Trump said and told Stern it was OK to refer to his daughter that way.

In 1994, a then-13 year old model said she was raped by two men in a Manhattan townhouse. The two? Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, the big money consultant who ran a child prostitution ring out of that townhouse and was in jail for charges when he apparently considered suicide.

Trump took Ivanka to parties at that townhouse when she was in her younger teens.

The rape charge came up again in 2016 and then disappeared, along with the victim. Some reports suggested a large amount of money changed hands and Newsweek reported that the owner of the National Enquirer, who has spent large amounts of money to protect Trump from other women who claimed they had had sex with him, may have been involved. The publisher had silenced a Playboy model who claimed affair with Trump and former personal attorney Michael Cohen handled another large slush fund payment to a porn actress to try to keep her quiet.

Filmmaker Michael Moore say what he sees in Trump’s actions with his daughter is disturbing.

Reports PopCultre.com:

“I’m seeing what I see,” Moore responded. “Although I’m not making a joke out of it. I don’t think child abuse is a joke.” Moore adds boldly, “Ivanka may have been a victim here.” “Let me put it this way: If I were a teacher in a public school, and a 13-year-old student of mine, a girl, came to me and said, ‘My dad, every time he describes me he says I’m voluptuous, and he tells people if I wasn’t his daughter he’d be dating me.’ “When someone asked him what he most had in common with Ivanka and he said, ‘sex’ if a 13-year-old student in the United States — and I’m pretty sure you have the same laws in Canada — came and told you that as a teacher, or showed you a picture of her on his lap where’s having to kiss him, as a minor, you are required by law to turn that over to Child Protective Services, to law enforcement,” Moore elaborated. He continued to argue his point, adding that “if you as a teacher don’t do that, you could be arrested. That’s how strict we’ve made the laws to protect our children. Why was he given a pass? Because he did it [in full view]. He did it on TV, he did it on Howard Stern, allowed magazines to take pictures of her on his lap and kissing and all this. And the handsy thing, that’s always too low on the hips and always too high on the chest — as a child. As a child.”

Like so much of Trump’s history of sordid activities, it seems no one in authority is willing to investigate and, if needed, take him down. Why do evangelical Christians ignore his immorality and degenerate behavior?

Why are they so wiling sell out their claimed values for such scum?

