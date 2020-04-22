Trump, Brix lied outright about U.S. mortality rate in pandemic

Donald Trump and his coronavirus coordinators had a chance to give America some real facts about the nation’s handling of the pandemic at the White House’s daily briefing Tuesday.

Instead, they lied.

Both of them. Flat out liars.

Trump and coronavirus director Deborah Brix claimed the United States has “success” in keeping the mortality rate down.

Trump: “Our mortality rate remains roughly half of that of many other countries and [is] one of the lowest of any country in the world.”

Brix echoed the claim that America has “one of the lowest mortality rates in the entire world.”

Really? Not even close.

According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. mortality rate is 5.4 percent of confirmed cases: 44,845 deaths out of 823.786 confirmed cases so far.

That puts the U.S. 33rd among the 134 countries researched by John Hopkins. At least 101 of those countries have lower rates, including Switzerland, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Columbia, Denmark, Greece, and Finland.

Only 11 counties rank higher in mortality rates. China, the one blamed for this mess, has a 5.5 rate, just above the U.S.

That makes Trump and Brix liars

Damned liars

And damned incompetent ones too.

__________________________________

Copyright © 2020 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...