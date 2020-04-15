America must rid itself of Trump. He is more of a threat than COVID-19

Want to put American back on track with a proper first step towards recovery from the COVID-19 coronavirus global pandemic?

Dump Trump.

Every day that this lying, corrupt con-man stays in office is a threat to America and the world. Because of his incompetence, ego and unwillingness to accept the facts when he is wrong (which he often is), Trump’s actions sent thousands of people to their deaths.

He is so far out of his depth that any attempt to bring his out-of-control ego and massive incompetence back to a semblance of reality is gone.

Consider his statement in his latest daily “I’m me and I’m king” daily briefings on the coronavirus:

The authority of the president of the United States having to do with the subject we’re talking about, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be. … It’s total. The governors know that. They can’t do anything without the approval of the president of the United States. I have the ultimate authority,

Really? Most of the nation’s governors think and know otherwise.

So do others.

Kaitland Collins asked Trump:

You said when someone is president of the United States their authority is total. That is not true. Who told you that?

Trump’s response:

We’re going to write up papers on this…the governors need us one way or the other.

He can’t. He does not have the power, Even worse, he doesn’t have the slightest idea of how to restart the economy without bringing the fury of a deadly pandemic back into an even bigger threat to this nation.

Writes George Conway:

It’s no excuse for Trump that he’s not a lawyer, and that, as conservative commentator Andrew C. McCarthy put it, Trump “frequently gets out over his skis when he discusses constitutional law” — that, indeed, he “mangles” it. Trump took a solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. After his years in the job, he ought to know something about that document. Trump would do well to learn these basic tenets of American constitutional law, if only because it’s his job to follow them, and because doing so would make him a more effective president. But Trump still thinks that he, alone, has ultimate authority to call all the shots — much as he did on the 25th floor of Trump Tower. And it’ll never be otherwise. Because the one thing Trump will never be able to accept about the exalted office he holds is that, unlike his company, it doesn’t belong to him.

Adds Jennifer Rubin:

Governors understand the problem, are responsible for solving it, are coming up with plans to reopen their states and ease social distancing. Trump is pretending to authorize states to do what they are already doing, but lacks the ability or will to do what likely only the federal government can do — provide the resources and production and distribution system to widely disseminate critical testing. Once more, Trump pretends to have powers he doesn’t and refuses to exercise those he does. He is a “weak person,” to be sure.

Some say the November election could well be too late to save America from Trump. Others say that could be too late.

Dump Trump and let’s hope it’s not too late for America.

__________________________________

Copyright © 2020 Capitol Hill Blue

