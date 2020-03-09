Former rival Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another former rival of frontrunner Joe Biden’s quest for the Democratic nomination and a chance to send Donald John Trump packing, is the latest to jump on board the Biden Bandwagon.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker said in a tweet announcing his support for Biden Monday morning. “Joe Biden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

His endorsement leaves many of the clockers and watchers wondering who, if anyone, will get Elizabeth Warren’s support.

Her stance on most issues are closer to self-declared socialist Bernie Sanders but she and the bombastic independent have tangled in the primary and in debates.

Endorsing Biden should give her a shot at a role in his administration if he wins in November but doing so could anger many of her liberal supporters.

Other female suiters for the presidency, Amy Klochubar and Kamala Harris have endorsed Biden, along with former male rivals but Warren is saying nothing…at least not yet.

Aides say Warren continues to “consider her options.”

