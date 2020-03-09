In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

Former rival Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden

He joins a growing list of former rivals who are jumping on the Biden bandwagon while holdout Elizabeth Warren has not endorsed anyone.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another former rival of frontrunner Joe Biden’s quest for the Democratic nomination and a chance to send Donald John Trump packing, is the latest to jump on board the Biden Bandwagon.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker said in a tweet announcing his support for Biden Monday morning. “Joe Biden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe.”

His endorsement leaves many of the clockers and watchers wondering who, if anyone, will get Elizabeth Warren’s support.

Her stance on most issues are closer to self-declared socialist Bernie Sanders but she and the bombastic independent have tangled in the primary and in debates.

Endorsing Biden should give her a shot at a role in his administration if he wins in November but doing so could anger many of her liberal supporters.

Other female suiters for the presidency, Amy Klochubar and Kamala Harris have endorsed Biden, along with former male rivals but Warren is saying nothing…at least not yet.

Aides say Warren continues to “consider her options.”

_________________

Copyright © 2020 Capitol Hill Blue

DOUG THOMPSON

Doug Thompson published his first story and photo at age 11 -- a newspaper article about racism and the Klan in Prince Edward County, VA, in 1958. From that point on, he decided to become a newspaperman and did just that -- reporting news and taking photos full-time at his hometown paper, becoming the youngest full-time reporter at The Roanoke Times in Virginia in 1965 and spent most of the past 55+ years covering news around the country and the globe. After a short sabbatical as a political operative in Washington in the 1980s, he returned to the news profession in 1992. Today, he is a contract reporter/photojournalist for BHMedia and owns Capitol Hill Blue and other news websites.
