Trump: The grinch who stole America’s Christmas spirit

Does Donald Trump ever have the spirit of Christmas?

Of course not.

On Christmas Eve, after a quick teleconference call with troops overseas, Trump returned to form with tweets blasting Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the impeachment that hangs over his head.

“She hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party,” Trump charged on Christmas Eve. “She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country.”

Then he and Melania, the nude model turned First Lady, hopped over a Southern Baptist Church for a holiday celebration.

Southern Baptist? Yes, Trump wants to showcase his support from evangelicals, so he ignored his usual church — the Episcopalian one — so he could be photographed hanging out with some Bible thumpers.

Trump is pissed at Pelosi for holding the impeachment documents approved by the House until she gets some assurances from Senate leader Mitch McConnell that he will allow calling of witnesses and, at least, provide something that looks like a real trial of who will go down in history as America’s most corrupt president.

“Let’s put it like this: If there are no documents and no witnesses, it will be very hard to come to an agreement,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press.

The AP also reports:

Schumer is demanding witnesses who refused to appear during House committee hearings, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

McConnell, who has all but promised a swift acquittal of the president, has resisted making any guarantees, and has cautioned Trump against seeking the testimony of witnesses for fear of prolonging the trial. Instead, McConnell appears to have secured Republican support for his plans to impose a framework drawn from the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. In a letter Monday to all senators, Schumer argued that the circumstances in the Trump trial are different from those of Clinton’s, who was impeached after a lengthy independent counsel investigation in which witnesses had already testified numerous times under oath. Schumer rejected the Clinton model, saying waiting until after the presentations to decide on witnesses would “foreclose the possibility of obtaining such evidence because it will be too late.” Schumer also demanded that the Senate, besides receiving testimony, also compel the Trump administration to turn over documents and emails relevant to the case, including on the decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine. He told the AP that Democrats aren’t trying to delay but are simply asking for information directly relevant to the charges in the impeachment articles. He said that if McConnell won’t agree, “we can go to the floor and demand votes, and we will.”

This is the same Mitch McConnell who violated rules and protocol to prevent the previous president Barack Obama from filling a vacant seat on the Supreme Court late in his second term.

He’s also said he is meeting with Trump frequently to make sure any impeachment trial before the GOP Senate does not inconvenience the president. So much to looking at the facts to decide the outcome.

Schumer calls McConnell’s stunts “Kafkaesque” and “a sham.”

Of course, they are. McConnell is a sham.

So is Trump.

So, why in the hell are we even attempting to celebrate Christmas?

_________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...