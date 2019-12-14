The Trump monster must be removed to save America

President Donald Trump, ineffective and corrupt, makes history next week by becoming just the third president in American history to be impeached.

A better word for what happened in the House Judiciary Committee this past week was “histrionics.” The Republican minority on the committee delayed the hearings not with arguments to try and dispute the facts of what Trump has done but with petty amendments that had no chance of passage, long-winded attacks on their colleagues and motion after motion to delay while accomplishing nothing.

Why? Because they cannot dispute the facts that prove Trump obstructed justice and used taxpayers funds for a bribe to try and convince the leader of Ukraine to launch a phony investigation against the leading Democrat set to become that party’s nominee to send the childish blowhard packing in November 2020.

Writes Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank:

This impeachment is historic, in the sense that it is rare, only the third in the nation’s history. But it seems more like an extension of politics as usual. Republicans aimed for this: If they could turn the proceedings into a circus, they could discredit President Trump’s impeachment. Maybe they succeeded because the Fox News-viewing public remains steadfastly opposed. But in the process, they have bludgeoned not just this impeachment but impeachment itself, the powers of Congress, the legitimacy of government, the law and any sense of objective truth. What’s historic about this moment is the near-complete dysfunction of, and loss of confidence in, American democracy.

And who were they defending? A bullying monster who, pissed because Time Magazine bypassed him, as they should, as “Person of the Year, attacked the winner, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, the girl who put climate change back in the world’s mindset.

In an angry, hateful tweet, Trump posted:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!

His stunt lit up social media with posts calling Trump “an international embarrassment” and assessments like “She accomplished more in 16 years than you have in 71.”

Young Greta, who shows far more class than America’s Tweeter in Chief, changed her Twitter description to:

Looks like Thunberg would be better in the White House than the blustering, belching and boisterous Trump.

Trump will be impeached by the full House of Representatives. That’s a given.

He will be acquitted in the Senate because the Republicans who control that body are just as morally corrupt as he and should, like him, be considered enemies of the state.

Trump is a disgrace to the presidency. He is a corrupt con artist who cares nothing for the country but serves only to enrich himself and his family. Like all good con men, he mesmerizes those who follow him and turns them into additional enemies of the state.

He is a racist, a bigot, a sexual predator and a being totally devoid of any humanity or morality.

Some say American voters have too often got the leaders they deserve. Let’s hope and pray that the people who turn out in November of 2020 prove that wrong and purge this cancer from the body politic of this nation.

