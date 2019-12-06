More than 500 legal profs tell Senate: ‘Dump Trump’

More than 500 legal scholars have joined three other professors who testified this week that President Donald Trump is guilty of “impeachable conduct” and have signed an open letter that state said members of the United States Senate would be acting “well within their rights” to vote to remove him from office.

“There is overwhelming evidence that President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to use presidential power to pressure a foreign government to help him distort an American election, for his personal and political benefit, at the direct expense of national security interests as determined by Congress,” the professors wrote. “His conduct is precisely the type of threat to our democracy that the Founders feared when they included the remedy of impeachment in the Constitution.”

The legal experts including scholars from Harvard, Yale, Columbia, the University of Michigan, The University of California at Berkley and many others.

“Conduct need not be criminal to be impeachable,” the group of professors wrote. “Impeachment is a remedy for grave abuses of the public trust.”

“Put simply, if a President cheats in his effort at re-election, trusting the democratic process to serve as a check through that election is no remedy at all,” the professors added. “That is what impeachment is for.”

Trump, as usual, claims he is above any laws that would allow impeachment.

“This will mean that the beyond important and seldom-used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents,” Trump wrote on Twitter, his preferred method of communication. “That is not what our Founders had in mind. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been more united. We will win!”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says otherwise:

I’m really sorry the president made this necessary by his complete disregard for the vision of our founders. Impeachment is not a pleasant experience. It can be divisive. We don’t take any glee in this at all. It’s heartbreaking. But the president gave us no choice.

The letter was produced by Project Democracy, which last released a similar letter where hundreds of former federal prosecutors who said Trump clearly obstructed justice as outlined in special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s report.

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, is expected to produce articles of impeachment and send them to the Republican-controlled Senate, which is equally expected to not vote to remove him.

