Trump: A godless, tyrannical & traitorous wannabe emperor

Ousted Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer, fired for not following the illegal and tyrannical demands of a corrupt president, sent a final message to that dishonorable president because he could not “in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath that I took.”

“The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries. Good order and discipline is what has enabled our victory against foreign tyranny time and again, from Captain Lawrence’s famous order “Don’t Give up the Ship”, to the discipline and determination that propelled our flag to the highest point on lwo Jima,” Spencer wrote. “The Constitution. and the Uniform Code of Military Justice, are the shields that set us apart. and the beacons that protect us all.”

Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin calls Donald John Trump “the worst commander in chief ever.”

In a column posted on the Post website Monday morning, Rubin writes:

President Trump has repeatedly dishonored the military. He sent troops to the southern border before the 2018 midterms in a xenophobic stunt designed to win votes. He seized funds for military construction to build his useless wall, which will never be built. He humiliated our forces by announcing an impulsive retreat from Syria, betraying our allies and allowing Russians to seize and occupy our former facilities. Then came the case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher.

Rubin praised two former military officers — Joseph Kristol and Stephen Petraneus — who wrote:

We fear that President Trump’s recent decision to pardon two service members involved in war crimes cases and reverse disciplinary action against another — and his stated motives for doing so — will damage Americans’ perception of the military, encouraging the view that veterans are “broken.”

On Thursday, the president showed fresh contempt for the professional judgment of military officers, tweeting “The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin.” The Navy had intended to oust Gallagher from the SEALs for, among other things, his conviction at court-martial for posing in a photograph with the corpse of a 17-year-old captive Islamic State fighter. Trump, as president, has a title he does not deserve — and one he dishonors frequently — of Commander and Chief of America’s military. He used his daddy’s connections to avoid military service with fake claims of “bone spurs” manufacturered by a doctor who owed Fred Trump some favors. Adds Kristol and Petraneus: Today, even as the war in Afghanistan nears the end of its second decade, more than 70 percent of Americans express confidence in the military — a higher level than for any other American institution, according to Gallup. The president’s pardoning of those who dishonored the uniform threatens to erode this high level of confidence. We are disappointed that the commander in chief is now perpetuating the caricature of the broken veteran and endorsing a cynical view of what it means to support the troops and those who have served. Writes Max Boot: Trump is telling the troops: Don’t listen to your superiors. Ignore the rules of engagement. Feel free to commit atrocities in the expectation of a presidential pardon. There is no more corrosive message a commander in chief could send, which is why so many veterans who served honorably are so appalled by what Trump is doing. If Congress had any honor of its own, Trump’s incitement of unlawful behavior by the troops under his command would be yet another count in the articles of impeachment against him. Sadly, expecting honor from either Trump or Congress is a waste of time. Honor, like “truth, justice and the American way of life” are lost concepts in a government controlled by a despotic president and his cult of equally corrupt, dishonest and despicable traitors who continue to ignore the facts and support his lawless moves. _________________ Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

