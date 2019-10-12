Mental health pros confirm: Trump ‘mentally unfit’

Three mental health professionals say, without hesitation, America’s questionable president, Donald John Trump, “is mentally unfit” and add that no further exam is needed to prove their point.

Leonard L. Glass, professor at Harvard Medical School, Brandy X. Lee of Yale School of Medicine and Edwin B. Fisher of Global Public Health of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, wrote “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” two years ago and issued a new statement this week reconfirming their findings.

They say:

As mental health professionals, we have felt a duty to address a public health crisis: a mentally unfit person in charge of the world’s most powerful military and its nuclear weapons. We have found ample evidence of his instability and grandiosity in the president’s own words and public statements, most recently confirmed in his referring to “my great and unmatched wisdom,” coupled with yet another threat to “totally destroy and obliterate” a foreign country.

They add:

Mr. Trump’s now familiar affinity for violence is manifest in his verbal threats and his incitement to violence at his rallies. He reacts viscerally and without reflection or consultation, now claiming “treason” and an attempted “coup.” As he confronts the humiliating prospect of impeachment, his psychological deterioration represents a clear and imminent risk.

And they conclude:

Our observations are not “diagnosing” and do not refer to mental illness; rather, they speak to a lack of fitness that can be determined based on sufficient sources outside of a personal examination.

Those who witness the unstable actions of Trump in recent weeks, and his fits of insanity, should agree.

The man is a lunatic who must be removed from office. He has destroyed the democratic republic of America, turned our nation into a laughingstock around the world, and presides over a disturbing maniacal monarchy that should be alien to all Americans who adhere to a Constitution that is being shredded and ignored.

__________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...