The vile, corrupt, angry, coarse Donald Trump appeared in full, disgusting display Thursday night at a rally in front of his dwindling “core” of supporters in Minneapolis.

In just three minutes, he churned out five major lies as his pitiful defense of his impeachable actions against the Constitution, the nation and its people.

He told his remaining rabid — and clueless — “fans” that Joe Biden “as only a good vice president because he figured out how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass.” That, of course, brought raucous cheers from the racists who dominate his base.

His displays of outright bigotry included attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the first Somali-American in Congress.

Trump also mocked Omar, the first Somali-American in Congress.

“How hell did that ever happen?” he said of her election, adding: “Congresswoman Omar is an America-hating socialist.”

Rep Omar is a frequent target of a bigot like Trump. Earlier this year, he included her in an attack on four minority Democratic female members of Congress, saying they all should “to back and fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

When Elaine Duke was acting director of homeland security, Trump screamed at for not doing more to “ban refugees from fucking Somalia.”

He ignored that all four of the women are American citizens and three of them were born in the United States.

Trump’s tone at the rally in Minneapolis brought outcries from social media.

“This is the kind hate rally ween in authoritarian and fascist countries,” posted Elad Nehori. “We Jews have seen this before, as have countless other minorities.”

And speaking of “totally broken and crime-infested places,” that description could easily describe Washington, DC, which is ever more so since Trump became this nation’s accidental president and Manhattan, which he is from.

Trump tirades came as more and more facts emerge on his corruption and the criminal actions of his administration. We’ve learned how he tried to get former Secretary of State Tex Tillerson to “intervene” in Ukrainian prosecution of an ally of his lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“The modern day Hitler,” said Mara McEwin on Twitter. The red shirts, rec caps are the new brown shirts. Truly terrifying.”

“The special hate that Trump and the alt-right have for Somalis, above and beyond all other immigrant groups, has always fascinated and disgusted me,” posted Noah Smith.

Erin Maye Quade, a former Minnesota state rep, notes that Trump supporters bombed a mosque in Bloomington, MN, made death threats against a member of the Minnesota Congressional delegation and mailed bombs to Democrats.

“Many elected officials (with Somali constituents) were in attendance tonight,” she adds. “They should be asked about this.”

A lot of people should also be asked why they elected such a vile, despicable degenerate for president.

