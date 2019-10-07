Notice to all who continue to support corrupt president Donald Trump and his immoral, unethical and illegal administration: Your support shows contempt for America and makes you a traitor to your country.

The Republican Party of Trump abandoned all pretense of conservative values and patriotism when it became followers of the con artist and sexual predator who openly loots the U.S. Treasury to fatten his wallet.

“Trump’s contempt for law, propriety and process is boundless,” writes columnist Charles Blow in The York Times.

“This was the week that made it glaringly clear that the president put his fragile ego, idiotic conspiracy theories and political prospects ahead of American national security interests,” adds Maureen Dowd.

Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, says the Republican Party of Trump is “not the party that my husband and I belonged to.”

“Donald Trump is not a patriot,” says Dana Milbank of The Washington Post. “Again and again, he has harmed the nation’s interests to further his own.”

Milbank adds:

He lies, he chases conspiracy theories, he’s racist, he abuses power, he’s cruel. The common thread — a unified theory of Trump, if you will — is that the man who promised an “America First” agenda is instead pursuing a “Trump First” agenda. This is the Me Presidency.

Max Boot says Trump is attempting a “coup against the checks and balances of the Constitution.”

And those who help him, he adds, are the Republicans who have abandoned America all that it is supposed to represent.

He adds:

The odds are that almost all will betray the country rather than the president. So here is the bitter irony: The “Republican” Party has become a threat to republican governance.

“An already unpopular president certainly cannot be given another term.” writes Jennifer Rubin. “They might even conclude Republicans who protected him have not earned their ongoing trust.”

She suggests the GOP start paying more attention to new polls.

“Keep an eye on the polling,” she adds. “Republicans surely do, and right now it is telling them that leaving Trump on the ticket makes their political survival difficult, if not impossible.”

As a one-time GOP political operative (during an ill-conceived “sabbatical” to the bark side of politics), I saw the deterioration of the Republican Party from the inside.

One could ask if the party is even worth saving? More important, however, is whether the nation should be saved.

Jeff Flake, a one-term GOP Senator who left because he could not stand Trump and probably not would not have survived his re-election effort in 2018, says his party must make the tough decision to put the nation above the questionable interests of the party that abandoned its principles.

He writes:

My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles. Whether you believe the president deserves impeachment, you know he does not deserve reelection. Our country will have more presidents. But principles, well, we get just one crack at those. For those who want to put America first, it is critically important at this moment in the life of our country that we all, here and now, do just that. Trust me when I say you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul.

