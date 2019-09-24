Accepting the inevitable and under pressure from her Democratic colleagues, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is set Tuesday to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the corrupt practices of president Donald Trump.“As soon as we have the facts, we’re ready. Now that we have the facts, we’re ready,” Pelosi said at a forum hosted by The Atlantic Tuesday. “For later today.”

Her belated decision to investigate the increasing corrupt practices of Trump comes as a dozen more Democratic members of Congress decided to support impeachment in just the last day.

Trump, struggling to try and stay ahead of the rapidly growing scandal around his use of foreign aid to convince the government of Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading contender for the Democratic nomination to oppose him in the 2020 election, announced Tuesday that he will release the full transcript of his phone call with the President of Ukraine, where a probe of Biden was discussed.

Pelosi huddled with the Democratic caucus of the House of Representatives Tuesday to discuss her plans in an investigation of Trump and the growing calls for impeachment.

Among her possible approaches could be establishment of a special panel to handle the impeachment inquiry instead of leaving it with the House Judiciary Committee, which is handling the current push.

Since becoming Speaker, Pelosi has refused an outright endorsement of impeachment but pressure within the party’s liberal base and most of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates has increased dramatically in recent weeks.

The few Democrats who remain wary worry that impeachment would stall in the GOP controlled Senate and could become a political liability that threatens the gains in the 2018 election that gave Democrats control of the House.

While some Republican members of Congress privately express “reservations” about Trump’s latest actions, none have come out publicly in favor of impeachment in the House or Senate.

Some Democrats oppose creation of a special panel, saying they think the House Judiciary has taken the lead and should remain there.

“Judiciary has been investigating & putting the pieces together for months,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted Tuesday. “Impeachment belongs there. We must honor jurisdiction, historical precedent, & work done + allow Judiciary to move forward.”

Developing story…

__________________________________________________________

