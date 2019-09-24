Let’s put this into language that the disgraced president of the United States can understand: “It’s time to impeach the corrupt bastard!”

Donald Trump bragged during his campaign for president in 2016 that he could gun somebody down on Fifth Avenue in New York City and nothing would happen to him.

Then he’s proven that claim over and over again duirng his first disgusting term as presdident.

Aided by a corrupt gaggle of Republicans in Congress, and cowards on the Democratic side of the House leadership, Trump has ignored the Constitution, shredded norms of decency and legality, piled up more blatant lies than any president in history, looted the treasury for his personal benefit and imperiled the nation.

“We have devoted our lives to the service and security of our country, and throughout our careers, we have sworn oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States many times over. Now, we join as a unified group to uphold that oath as we enter uncharted waters and face unprecedented allegations against President Trump,” wrote seven freshman members of Congress in the Washington Post this morning.

They continue:

We believe these actions represent an impeachable offense. We do not arrive at this conclusion lightly, and we call on our colleagues in Congress to consider the use of all congressional authorities available to us, including the power of “inherent contempt” and impeachment hearings, to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security. Everything we do harks back to our oaths to defend the country. These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect. We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government. And that is what we intend to do.

The freshmen members are Reps. Gil Cisneros of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia. All are Democrats.

“Our lives have been defined by national service,” they add. “We are not career politicians. We are veterans of the military and of the nation’s defense and intelligence agencies. Our service is rooted in the defense of our country on the front lines of national security.”

“Republicans only pretend to be patriots,” writes Paul Krugman in The New York Times. “Democrats need to expose them for what they are.

He continues:

We have a president who really is unpatriotic to the point of betraying American values and interests. We don’t know the full extent of Donald Trump’s malfeasance — we don’t know, for example, how much his policies have been shaped by the money foreign governments have been lavishing on his businesses. But even what we do know — his admitted solicitation of foreign help in digging up dirt on political rivals, his praise for brutal autocrats — would have had Republicans howling about treason if a Democrat had done it. Yet almost all G.O.P. politicians seem perfectly fine with Trump’s behavior. Which means that it’s time to call Republican superpatriotism what it was long before Trump appeared on the scene: a fraud.

“Republicans were never the patriots they pretended to be, but at this point they’ve pretty much crossed the line into being foreign agents,” Krugman writes. “If a party is willing to rig political outcomes by preventing minorities from voting, if it’s willing to use extreme gerrymandering to retain power even when voters reject it, why won’t it be equally willing to encourage foreign powers to subvert U.S. elections? A bit of treason is just part of the package.”

There’s a reason why GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell is now known as “Moscow Mitch.” He sold out America. So has his party.

I say this as a former GOP operative. I worked, and in most cases succeeded,” to elect Republicans to Congressional offices for more than a half-dozen years in the 1980s. That is not the only reason that I should face enternal damnation, but it is a primary one.

Donald Trump and the GOP are flushing America down into the toxic sewer where politics swamps patriotism and benefit of self blankets service to our nation.

It’s time to dump Trump and his infected allies into that hell hole and seal it forever

