The latest ploy to ensure partisan discord by Donald is not sitting well with Republicans or Democrats. While it may play well with his extremist “base,” it does not do so with the leadership of both parties in Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking elected Jew in America says Trump’s encouragement to Isreal to ban two Muslim Democratic members of Congress from visiting the country “will only hurt the U.S.-Israeli relationship and support in America.”

“Denying entry to members of the United States Congress is a sign of weakness, not strength,” Schumer adds.

Trump urged Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) from visiting Israel this weekend. Netanyahu originally approved the visit but reversed himself at Trump’s urging.

Adds The American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, one of the strongest lobbyists for Israel:

We disagree with Reps. Omar and Tlaib’s support for the anti-Israel and anti-peace BDS movement, along with Rep. Tlaib’s calls for a one-state solution. We also believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand.

Trump claims that anyone who disagrees with his actions on Israel is “anti-Semitic.”

But those who are critical of Trump say he has crossed a dangerous threshold in diplomacy.

Notes Matthew Dallek, a political historian at George Washington University:

It’s both a sign of deep insecurity on his part and also just a litany of abuse of power. I don’t think anyone really has done it as consistently or as viciously as Trump has. No one has used the power of the bully pulpit in such a public way.

That, says The Washington Post, is typical Trump:

By pressuring the Israeli government to bar entry by two members of Congress, President Trump once again used the power and platform of his office to punish his political rivals. It’s a pattern that has intensified during the first two and a half years of Trump’s presidency, as he has increasingly governed to the tune of his grievances. The president has grounded a military jet set for use by the Democratic House speaker, yanked a security clearance from a former CIA director critical of him, threatened to withhold disaster aid from states led by Democrats, pushed to reopen a criminal investigation targeting Hillary Clinton and publicly called for federal action to punish technology and media companies he views as biased against him.

Tweets Trump:

Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!

Trump knows a lot about hate. It dispenses his hatred, racism, bigotry and homophobia at will.

“He’s willing to break any norm and abuse any power to cater to his most hard-right supporters,” Dallek tells The Post.

A lawsuit filed by Andrew McCabe, former acting director of the FBI, says Trump abused his power tie and again to force out any Justice Department official “not seen as loyal to the president.” Trump fired McCabe just before the longtime official was set to retire with a full pension.

“It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him,” the lawsuit claims.

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, said blocking the admission of the only two Muslim women in Congress, will backfire on Israel.

McFaul tweets:

Trump will not be president forever. The people of Israel who care about preserving US-Israeli ties might want to remind their prime minister of that obvious fact.

Trump doesn’t care. He has claimed he could gun someone down on the streets of Manhattan and still be re-elected president.

Let’s hope he’s wrong.

