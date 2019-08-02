Of all the thousands of lies told by corrupt Donald John Trump in his disastrous presidency, the most blatant is his claim that “I am the least racist person in the world.”

Trump has been pushing such claims for years. In 2011, he told CNN Tonight Anchor Don Lemon:

I want to tell you I am the least racist. I am a wonderful person as far as you would be concerned as to race.

Lemon knows better. When Trump referred to African nations as “shithole countries,” Lemon opened his show with: “I’m Don Lemon. The president of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that.”

Trump’s racism is on full display today as he attacks House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md), and four liberal minority congresswomen in the House. All five, of course, are not white.

Trump mentioned a break-in at Cummings’ home in Baltimore by tweeting: “Too bad!” That brought Republicans Democrats out of the woodwork to censure Trump.

“This is so unnecessary,” responded Republican Nikki Haley in a tweet that included a “rolling eyes” icon. She served as UN Ambassador for Trump for two years.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill) told Trump his tweet was “so beneath the office you hold.”

“It’s childish, and yet it’s getting really old,” Kinzinger added in a tweet.

“Applauding a political opponent’s house getting robbed is impeachable, right?” said Democratic strategist Zac Petkanas. “Or it least worth of the 25th amendment?”

That amendment says a Cabinet can remove a president if they consider him incapacitated or unfit. Unlikely, however, with Trump’s cabinet since many of them share his racist views.

Conservative writer David Frum called Trump’s comments “dangerous incitement.”

House majority leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland called out Trump’s “racist and dangerous rhetoric, which divides our communities and could lead to someone getting hurt. Words have consequences.”

“Donald Trump is a racist,” says Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, one of the Democrats seeking to oust America’s racist-in-chief.

When CNN’s Lemon questioned Democrat presidential contenders Tuesday night in on the televised debates, he noted that Trump “is pursuing a reelection strategy based in part by racial division.”

Lemon asked candidate and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn)” “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?”

Such questions resulted in a Twitter rant some Trump:

CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate ‘question’ that I was a racist, when in fact I am ‘the least racist person in the world. Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair, or is he too dumb (stupid) to understand that.

Nothing to explain. Lemon is telling the truth while Trump lies.

Donald Trump is a racist. He is a bigot. He is a slimeball who spouts verbal diarrhea whenever he opens his mouth.

He’s a fat, guttural racist slob, a disgusting white supremacist whose hate disgraces the presidency and America.

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

