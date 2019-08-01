“I am not a member of any organized political party,” humorist Will Rogers often said. “I am a Democrat.”

Those who have watched or listened to the first set of Democratic debates in the 2020 presidential campaign or watched the catfights between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and a group of left-leaning freshmen members of her party in Congress can easily see what Rogers meant.

If the party of the jackass, or donkey, wants to have a real chance of unseating the scandal-prone and racist Republican president Donald Trump, they need to stop fighting each other and enough common ground to wage what should be the primary fight.

Should they? Yes. Will they? Probably not.

Perhaps Trump will self-destruct with his latest rounds of race-baiting bigotry and hate but there seems to be enough racists and haters among voters to give him the votes he needs next year to win re-election.

Or maybe enough voters who possess enough common sense and a desire to put the country ahead of politics will actually vote next year to restore some sense of normalcy to America and its government.

It would help if Democratic primary voters choose an acceptable moderate to help galvanize those who vote in the general election to dump Trump.

Does America have enough voters who aren’t controlled by hate, white supremacy and racism? Polls say yes, but those are polls from the same folks who told us Trump didn’t have a chance of winning in 2016. Of course, it didn’t help that many of those who did vote that year let outright hatred of Hillary Clinton and leftover resentment of her philandering husband overcome reason.

So they turned to a lies-spouting con man who brags about grabbing his sexual conquests by their, well, you know where.

Trump’s very existence in the White House defies all of what used to be the norms of even the hypocrisy of politics.

Evangelicals and other fundamentalists religious “leaders” openly support a man who brags openly about his lifestyle of adultery and rampant sexual abuse and perversion.

Republicans, who used to claim they were the party of balanced budgets, now flock like cult followers to a president who ignores financial prudence and is plunging the nation into record levels of deficits.

The nation’s Justice Department, now run by a partisan Trump appointee who puts blind loyalty above the law, sits idly by while Trump loots the federal treasury to fatten his bank accounts and increase profits on his hotel properties by ignoring the emoluments law that is supposed to stop that sort of thievery.

Congress, controlled completely by Trump’s current political party in his first two years as president and still in control of the Senate, does nothing when he or members of his administration ignores the laws of the land.

Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway got caught violating the “Hatch Act” that forbids blatant political posturing in the White House, Trump said he doesn’t agree with the law and let her actions slide. Others in his administration have done worse but he says he’s president and can do whatever he wants and Congress just nods and goes along.

Osama bin Laden, the late leader of al-Qaeda and mastermind of the 9-11 attacks, said his goals were to “destroy America and its way of life.”

He disrupted our way of life but did not destroy us.

Donald Trump is another terror who wants to destroy America. He is a domestic terrorist who is also president, which gives him the power to kill this nation. He cozies up to enemies of America — Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean madman Kim Jong-un — while insulting and alienating long-time allies.

An increasing number of Americans wonder if the nation’s current president is a traitor. Ethically, he is. Legally may depend on whether or not the prosecutor is a partisan or a patriot.

Republican leader/Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnel is now known as “Moscow Mitch” because he keeps killing any attempts to try and secure the 2020 election from Russian interference. Such interference helped elect Trump and other Republicans in 2016.

“Mitch McConnel is a Russian asset,” read the headline of a column by Dana Milbank of The Washington Post.

Milbank adds:

Let’s call this what it is: unpatriotic. The Kentucky Republican is, arguably more than any other American, doing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bidding.

That correct assessment by Milbank sent McConnell into a tirade but he’s also using it to raise money from Republicans who think like him.

Milbank’s observations could be said of any partisan who puts his or her “party” ahead of patriotism and true service to this country.

A sticker on the back of my motorcycle helmets expresses how I feel:

I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am an American. There is a difference.

