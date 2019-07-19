For those of us who report what is or is not happening in our government, the time has come to accept one obvious and unreputable fact: America has a racist president who hates this country.

That is the real news that must be reported. Donald Trump is an unrepentant bigot, a white supremacist who sees America in black and white terms where white must reign supreme and black must be driven from our shores.

Reports David Brooks in The New York Times:

In Trump’s version, “American” is defined by three propositions. First, to be American is to be xenophobic. The basic narrative he tells is that the good people of the heartland are under assault from aliens, elitists and outsiders. Second, to be American is to be nostalgic. America’s values were better during some golden past. Third, a true American is white. White Protestants created this country; everybody else is here on their sufferance. Trump’s vision is radically anti-American.

Says lawyer George Conway:

Naivete, resentment and outright racism, roiled in a toxic mix, have given us a racist president. Trump could have used vile slurs, including the vilest of them all, and the intent and effect would have been no less clear. Telling four non-white members of Congress — American citizens all, three natural-born — to “go back” to the “countries” they “originally came from”? That’s racist to the core. It doesn’t matter what these representatives are for or against — and there’s plenty to criticize them for — it’s beyond the bounds of human decency. For anyone, not least a president.

Writes Karen Tumulty of The Washington Post:

Let’s give that hateful crowd of Trump supporters in Greenville, N.C., some credit here. With their chants of “send her back,” about a nonwhite member of Congress who happens to be an immigrant, they have laid bare the fact that President Trump is building his hopes for a second term on a foundation of racism.

Notes Darivd Maraniss:

The spectacle of men and women at President Trump’s rally in North Carolina on Wednesday chanting “ Send her back !” depressed me so much that I could only watch for 10 seconds before turning the channel to a baseball game for mental relief. To see the president intentionally provoke hateful cheers against Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee, U.S. citizen and elected member of Congress, was a reminder to me that America has been through this too many times in too many ways. And a lesson for us all. How do you love America? Stand up against narrow-mindedness and racism. Don’t turn away. Stay with it until you have done all that you can do.

Adds Jamelle Bouie:

The chanting was disturbing and the anger was frightening, but what I noticed most about the president’s rally in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday night was the pleasure of the crowd. His voters and supporters were having fun. The “Send her back” chant directed at Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was hateful but also exuberant, an expression of racist contempt and a celebration of shared values. This dynamic wasn’t unique to the event. It’s been a part of Trump’s rallies since 2015. Both he and his crowds work from a template. He rants and spins hate-filled tirades; they revel in the transgressive atmosphere. The chants are their mutual release. Sometimes he basks in them. To watch raucous crowds of (mostly) white Americans unite in frenzied hatred of a black woman — to watch them cast her as a cancer on the body politic and a threat to a racialized social order — is to see the worst of our past play out in modern form.

I first saw what Bouie describes firsthand 61 years ago at night in a field outside Farmville, Va, when I watched and photographed a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan.

I had snuck through the woods and took photos from the woods with a beat-up YaschicaMat twin-lens reflex camera. I sold one of those photos and a story about the meeting to the local newspaper. I was 10 years old and decided on that night that all I ever wanted to be in life was a newspaperman. I would cover other Klan meetings, racist violence and civil rights protests over the next six decades.

Trump, who decries any news that makes him look bad (which most legitimate news reports do) decries anything he disagrees with as “fake news.”

He is a fake president. His racism is not fake news. It’s an accurate portrayal of what he is: A vile racist who gets away with far too much because of a Republican Senate controlled by racists like Mitch McConnell and obstructionist House Republicans like Kevin McCarthy.

Every time that each Republican in Congress looks away and does nothing about Trump’s anti-American racist actions paints them with the same brush of bigotry and hate.

That’s reality, not “fake news” and, from this point forward, this news publication will refer to the president of the United States as the “racist Donald Trump” and refer to those who support his un-American ways as fellow conspirators.

This is war and it is a war for the soul of our nation. We have identified the enemy and now we must work together to rid them from our government.

__________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...