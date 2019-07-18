The vile Donald Trump, the most racist president in modern American history, continues his bigoted rhetoric, cheered on the racists and bigots who voted for and continue to support his destruction of this nation.

Notes Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 contender for president “It’s vile. It’s cowardly. It’s xenophobic. It’s racist. It defiles the office of the President. And I won’t share it here. It’s time to get Trump out of office and unite the country.”

Good points. Why restate the vitriolic hatred that spills out of Trump’s mouth like verbal diarrhea. His words should come out of his rectum. They stink that much.

Responds Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the four targets of Trump’s hate:

I want to tell children across this country . . . no matter what the president says, this country belongs to you and it belongs to everyone. Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country in order to avoid challenging and debating the policy. I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal! You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Adds former vice president Joe Biden, also a candidate to unseat Trump in 2020:

These members of Congress — children of immigrants, just like so many of us — are an example of exactly what makes America great. So, Mr. President, I am here to tell you this. This is OUR country: The United States of America. You’ll never understand what makes us strong. Weak minds and leaders challenge loyalty to our country in order to avoid challenging and debating the policy.

Trump depends on the weak minds that pad his “base,” along with hate, paranoia and fear.

“Trump views his racist and white-nationalist provocations as key to his reelection effort,” writes columnist Greg Sargent.

He continues:

Trump views energizing his base around such tropes as central to his reelection. The Associated Press reports that Trump and his campaign believe that placing “racial polarization at the center of his call to voters” carries “far more benefits than risks.” We know what Trump is doing here. The reporting has established a pattern, in which Trump’s racist provocations are employed deliberately to foment racism, rage and/or hate among his supporters. Trump’s belief that his base would cheer was partly what drove his attacks on African American athletes and his refusal to condemn white-supremacist violence. A lot is at stake here. As Vox’s Sean Illing notes, the sight of Trump “leading a white mob in a chant” about sending a black Congresswoman “home” will be “featured in history books for decades to come.”

Conservative columnist Max Boot also sees Trump as a vile racist:

What Trump said on Sunday is not legitimate criticism. It is as blatant an example of racism and xenophobia as we have seen in our politics in my lifetime. This is the kind of rude imbecility that I have heard in recent years from anonymous Trump trolls. They regularly tell me, a Russian Jewish immigrant, that I should go back to where I come from; their only uncertainty is whether that is Russia (the place where I was born and whose citizenship I lost when we left in 1975) or Israel (a place where I have never lived). Their xenophobic and anti-Semitic intent is clear. So is Trump’s racist intent. It doesn’t matter that all four members of the Squad are American citizens or that three out of the four were born here. (Omar was born in Somalia.) In the world according to Trump, anyone who is not a white, native-born Christian is not a real American. Trump is a bigot and doesn’t even bother to hide it. In fact — and this is the truly appalling part — he parades his bigotry in the expectation that it will win him votes. And — what is even worse — he may well be right. Such appeals to prejudice might be exactly what Trump needs to mobilize some blue-collar, white voters in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida. All Republicans who stand mute in the face of Trump’s latest racism are telling you who they really are. It’s an ugly picture of a morally bankrupt party that has now embraced racial prejudice as a platform. I am ashamed to have spent most of my life as a Republican. I have significant differences with Pressley, Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez and Omar — perhaps even greater differences on the issues than I have with the president — but they are better Americans than Trump.

The bigotry and racism that Republicans, at large, endorse by ignoring Trump’s vile white nationalism, is a sad testament to what is happening in America.

They choose political desires over the needs of America. Like Trump, the bigot they embrace with cultlike obedience, they are racists and a putrid threat to the nation they are willing to destroy.

As Boot writes: “There is nothing — nothing — more important in the United States than racism. Where you stand on that one issue defines who you are as a human being. Silence is complicity.”

When the Democratically-controlled House voted overwhelmingly to condemn Trump for his racist remarks, four Republicans joined them, along with Republican-turned-independent Justin Amash.

Four. Not that many, but maybe it’s a start. Maybe, other Republicans may learn that putting America first is what matters and that means getting rid of racist Donald Trump and the bigots who support him.

