New York Times columnist Charles Blow doesn’t spare his punches when it comes to the racism of Donald Trump.

Writes Blow:

His truest nature is simply being revealed, again and again, and he is using his own racism to appeal to the racism in the people who support him.

Blow notes Trump’s primal racism in his latest attack on four Democratic freshman members of the House of Representatives is that: “They aren’t white, and they are women. They are “other” in the framing of the white nationalists. They are descendants of Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.”

He continues:

The central framing of this kind of thinking is that this is a white country, founded and built by white men, and destined to be maintained as a white country. For anyone to be accepted as truly American they must assimilate and acquiesce to that narrative, to bow to that heritage and bend to those customs. Start here: because the entire white supremacist ideology and ethos is a lie. America expanded much of its territory through the shedding of blood and breaking of treaties with Native Americans. It established much of its wealth through 250 years of exploiting black bodies for free labor. And, for the entire history of this country, some degree of anti-blackness has existed. Now, there is an intensifying anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant xenophobia. America was born with a congenital illness and it has been in need of active rehabilitation ever since, although it has often rejected the curative treatments and regressed. Challenging America to own its sins and live up to its ideals isn’t a vicious attack, it’s an act of patriotism. As James Baldwin once put it, “I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually.” And, who better to lead the charge than four women who represent the future face of America. But, Trump — and many of his supporters and defenders — spew their racism and tell themselves that it is perfectly acceptable when it is read back to them, in much the same way that a dog will eat its own vomit.

Blow’s anger is understandable. It exists at our home, where my wife is Lebanese. She revels in the fact that she is not white, but “beige” — a pigment shared by millions of Americans.

I love beige. I now despise white.

She sees Trump for what he is — a horrible, hate-spouting white man pig who belches racist swill and hate out of fear and bigotry.

So does Charles Blow. He adds:

There can be no more discussion or debate about whether or not Trump is a racist. He is. There can be no more rhetorical juggling about not knowing what’s in his heart. We see what flows out of it. White people and whiteness are the center of the Trump presidency. His primary concern is to defend, protect and promote it. All that threatens it must be attacked and assaulted. Trump is bringing the force of the American presidency to the rescue of white supremacy. And, self-identified Republicans absolutely love him for it.

Amen, Mr. Blow. You get no argument from our corner of this nation. Donald Trump got no votes from our house. The majority of Americans who voted in the 2016 presidential election did not vote for him either.

In Virginia, our home, most of our Commonwealth also did not vote for Trump. Our Electoral votes, thankfully, did not go to him. We do not welcome racists into our home or within our midst.

We also welcome Muslims into our home. We dine with them and enjoy companionship and conversation.

The same cannot be said for more than a few so-called “Christians” who we thought were friends but turned out to be racists who espouse violence, misquote the Bible and spread hatred in the name of God.

Our door remains closed to them as long as they espouse the hate and bigotry of Donald John Trump.

