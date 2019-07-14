Bulletin to Congress. Is overt racism and bigotry enough to impeach the corrupt thug who now occupies the White House? If not, why? Maybe we should work even harder to get rid of you, along with Trump.

Donald Trump’s morning tweet:

So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….

Not one of the members of Congress slammed by Trump is white, but only one was actually born outside of the United States. All are American citizens.

They are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts.

“These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough,” Trump said in his attack. “I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Responds Ocasio-Cortez:

Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet.” You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are. But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President? On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is also seething, not at her colleagues in Congress, but at the racist at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue:

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.

Rep. Ray Lujan of New Mexico fired back at Trump on Fox News:

That is a racist tweet. Telling people to go back where they came from — these are American citizens elected by voters in the United States of America to serve in one of the distinguished bodies in the U.S. House of Representatives. I think that’s wrong.

Tweets Representative Brendan F. Boyle, Democrat of Pennsylvania:

Like some of my Democratic colleagues, I’m young, from an immigrant family, also very critical of Trump. Funny thing though, he never tells me to ‘go back where I come from.’ Hmm I wonder why?

That’s easy to answer, Rep. Boyle: You’re white.

