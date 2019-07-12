If folks can step back from the partisan bickering and political grandstanding, perhaps each can answer a basic question about our current president:

Is Donald Trump a decent person?

Does a decent person publicly brag about the adulterous affairs he has enjoyed in his sexually-charged life?

Does a decent person depend on his father to provide free rent for years to a doctor who provided a questionable diagnosis for a bone spur to avoid military service during the Vietnam war?

Would a decent person use fraudulent tax evasions to fatten his bank account and strip his father from his millions of collars?

Is the use of a foundation’s funds to pay for extravagant expenses for personal reasons a valid act of a decent person?

Would a decent person shell out more than a hundred thousand dollars in payments to a pornographic movie actress to keep her from talking about an affair that he claims never happened unless he had, in fact, engaged in such actions?

Does a decent person evade payments of small-business vendors who worked on his building projects and drag them through courts to try and stop valid payments owed for contractual services?

Does a decent person brag about assaulting women by “grabbing their pussies?”

Does a decent person try to force his wife to pose nude for Playboy magazine?

Does a decent person sexually assault his underage daughter?

Does a decent person rape a child, a wife or a business associate?

The list above is only part of the many documented items that dominate the perverted and corrupt life of the current president of the United States.

Trump, sadly, is not alone among American presidents with questionable values. Bill Clinton turned the Oval Office of the White House into his personal sexual playpen. John F. Kennedy took the virginity of a young woman on the First Lady’s bed in the White House, among other sexual liaisons. Congress also has sexual perverts who screw women as often as they screw the country.

How much of this does America have to endure before someone says “enough” and demands at least a modicum of decency and civility in our elected leaders?

The bottom line is that Donald John Trump is a sick, demented, perverted man who preys on many victims and gets away with it.

Yet he is endorsed by evangelical preachers who claim to place “morality” and “values” as important necessities for public leaders.

Why? Is his claimed support on issues like an outright ban on abortions enough to overlook his long list of transgressions?

Or are many of the people who support and vote for him just as sleazy and perverted as him. Is his base a seething collection of racists, bigots, haters, sexual molesters, liars, crooks and thieves?

That thought staggers the mind.

