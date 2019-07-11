When then-president Bill Clinton decided to turn the Oval Office of the White House into his personal palace of sexual gratification with intern Monica Lewinsky — an perhaps others — many of us in the media detailed his antics and misdeeds.

This website also researches Clinton’s activities at a Rhodes Scholar before his time as governor of Arkansaw and president of the United States and located a woman who filed a complaint of rape against Clinton.

The Democrats who backed Clinton did nothing and the rape charge apparently never made it back to Washington’s shores.

Clinton also had extra-marital relationships with a former Miss Arkansaw, a former campaign official, and others. Congress did finally impeach him but he was not convicted by the Senate.

As a reporter, I have written extensively about the sexual misdeeds of elected officials over the years, including grandfatherly Henry Hyde, who fathered a child out of wedlock, the homosexual abuse of young boys by Speaker of the House Denny Hastert and the sexual abuses of House Ways and Means Leader Daniel Rostenkowski.

All were, and those still alive remain, perverts who never should have found themselves elected official in this country.

President John F. Kenney enjoyed an extramarital encounter with Marlyn Monroe and took the virginity of a young intern on the bed of First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the White House.

Disgraceful? Absolutely. Disgusting? Yes, even to someone like me who has — in his sordid past — had affairs with married women and did other things.

My 23 years working out of Washington, DC — 12 of them as a political operative — allowed me to see a government controlled by misogynists, rapists, and sexual molesters. Most were men. Some were female members of Congress, Cabinet officers or appointees to high political offices.

Hypocrisy abounds in Washington. Terry Dolan ran the National Conservative Political Action Committee, which condemned homosexuality as “a sin” and worked to remove gays from public service.

Dolan was gay and contracted AIDS from a one-night stand with a gay lover. He died from the disease. I worked with gays at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), where the political agenda was homophobic. I had no problem with gay co-workers but I did with their hypocrisy

I walked out of a good job with a GOP consulting firm after they decided to use gay-slurs against candidates. I couldn’t take the hypocrisy any longer, even with the money they paid.

Now, as a reporter and columnist who tries to cover politics in a bi-partisan manner, I have to admit that I am sickened and disgusted at the corrupt pervert who currently occupies the White House.

His actions go far beyond the limits of what should be human decency. He lies daily to the American public, Congress, his aides and foreign leaders. He admits a life of extra-marital affairs, brags about attacking women by “grabbing their pussies” and approved payments to a porn star and a former Playboy model who wanted to go public about their sexual hijinks with him.

We have published verified photos of such actions, like these below:

Moore adds that Trump “is a truly evil person.”

Shaun King of The New York Daily News writes that Trump “is a grade A pervert. I don’t even know if ‘pervert’ is a strong enough word.”

As one who has covered the often-vile actions of politicians and elected officials for more than half a century, I must agree that Donald Trump is the worst of the worst.

He belongs in prison and on every state database of registered sex offenders for the rest of his unnatural life.



