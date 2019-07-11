Privately, aides of embattled and scandal-plagued president Donald Trump admit he could be in serious trouble as federal authorities continue to search the residences of serial child molester Jeffry Epstein and recover photos, datebooks and other information where Trump’s images and name appears too often for comfort.

The information, sources close to the investigation say, shows Trump had a far closer relationship than he admits up until late last year when he ordered Mar-a-Lago to banish him from the private resort and club.

Datebooks show Trump was a frequent guest at Epstein’s townhouse in Manhattan and in Palm Beach not far from Mar-a-Lago. Other materials show daughter Ivanka Trump has been in the house in New York City during her teenage years.

One source says Secret Service agents uncovered “unsettling” information about Epstein’s activities and warned the president to stay away from him.

What they worry about, however, is how many contacts Trump had with Epstein before he became president and whatever activities he may have been involved in at that time.

“The president enjoyed a freewheeling lifestyle before he came president,” said one source. “That is a cause for concern.”

It is important to understand this is “raw” information that has not yet been vetted. However, Trump has often bragged about his adulterous activities, his enjoyment of the company of pornographic actresses and his habit of molesting women by “grabbing their pussies” because “that’s what they really want.”

He admits authorizing the payoff to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her claims of sexual contact with him. He agreed with Howard Stern when the shock jock called daughter Ivanka a ‘piece of ass” and Trump responded she has always been “voluptuous..”

Trump’s actions with his daughter have raised eyebrows in some areas and concerns from friends and relatives. When asked, in a TV interview, what he and Ivanka have in common, he replied: “I was going to say ‘sex,” which caused the interviewer to say that a “Woody Allen” moment. Allen had admitted sexual contact with his step-daughter.

He has publicly said his daughter is “one of the great beauties of the world” and adds “she’s got the best body.”

Newsweek reports:

Donald Trump “was given a pass” on being “handsy” with his eldest daughter on television and having pictures taken for magazines with her on his lap kissing him. Moore said Donald Trump’s hands were “always too low on the hips and always too high on the chest” of Ivanka Trump when she was younger.

Moore adds that Trump’s actions are “one piece of what makes him a truly evil person.”

On another Howard Stern radio show, Trump admitted he liked seeing teenage girls naked in the dressing rooms of the Miss Teen USA pageant:

Before a show, I’ll go backstage and everyone’s getting dressed, and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting. You know, I’m inspecting because I want to make sure that everything is good.” You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. And you see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that. Contestants called Trump “the sick pervert that we have to put up with.

Former Miss Teen USA contestants — including one who was 15 at the time — reported in 1997 that Trump walked into the dressing area while they were changing.

“He leered at us,” one said. “I felt sick.”

Writes Shaun King in The New York Daily News:

Donald Trump is a lot of things. He’s a bigot. He’s a con-man. He’s also a Grade A pervert. I don’t even know if “pervert” is a strong enough word, actually. The longer our nation is forced to hear about Donald Trump, the more we continue to learn about just how terrible of a human being he truly is. Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, in a sworn deposition, stated that he raped her in 1989. She described it as such to her closest confidantes on several occasions.

Donald Trump is also president of the United States. What does that say about this nation?

