The bottom line on Donald John Trump’s America’s disgraced president is defined by corruption, fraud and perversion.

Multiple investigations reveal a man who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to hide details about affairs with porn stars, Playboy playmates and nude models. He personally negotiated lucrative payments for girlfriends and wives for nude appearances in magazine, he lied to avoid military service and he built his financial “empire” on tax fraud.

Yet he enjoys strong support from America’s evangelical community, cult-like support from a Republican Party that abandoned its own principles and continues to operate outsides traditional bounds of the law, code, decency or honor.

Writes Elie Mystal of The Nation:

Every day, President Donald Trump or his minions say something stupid, wrong, or demonstrably false. Most days, these people threaten to take illegal actions. Some days, they make good on their lawless threats. Trump gets away with it not just because the Republican Party and its white-supremacist base wills it so. Trump gets away with it because the legal system insists on treating him as a “normal” president of the United States. Presidents aren’t “normal,” of course. Their office is imbued with awesome powers. This president uses those powers in illegal, corrupt ways. We’ve had presidents who’ve tested the limits of executive authority before, but this guy acts like the limits are “fake news.” Addressing the abnormal use of incredible powers with normal processes is like trying to sop up a flood with a mop.

“Trump says he can commit federal crimes and get away with it,” says Matt Ford of The New Republic.

In one of his many “tweets” on Twitter, Trump asserts:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself.

Adds Ford:

Legal scholars generally agree that the pardon is one of the president’s least constrained constitutional powers: He can grant them at will for any federal offenses, Congress can’t revoke or modify them, and the Supreme Court has never before intervened to limit one. Indeed, one of the few aspects of the power where legal scholars often disagree is whether a president can use it to escape criminal culpability. Trump’s statement claims the right to commit federal crimes and then immunize himself from the consequences. It’s a stark declaration of lawlessness without precedent in American history.

Trump’s message to the American people is a brutal warning that “I can be a crook and there nothing you can do to stop me.”

Trump is a documented sexual pervert who beds porn stars, younger girls and any woman he lusts after. The list of women who have detailed molestation by him now tops 20 and continues to grow. A former teen model detailed a graphic rape by Trump and known sexual predator Jeffery Epstein, arrested this weekend for running a sex ring of underage girls.

Trump knew of Epstein’s deviations:

I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.

Epstein was a frequent guest of Trump at the lavish Mar a Lago estate in Florida. He socialized with Epstein at the billionaire’s massive townhouse in Manhattan, where police this week founds piles of photos of underage girls naked and involved in sexual activity.

Now Trump attorney Alan Garden claims Trump had “no relationship” with Epstein.

Trump, as we know, has no problem with those who sexually prey on children. He endorsed known sexual predator Roy Moore for Senate in 2018.

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry calls Trump “a sexual predator” and “a racist.”

She adds:

He is a sexual predator, he is a racist, and it’s right to say that. And I think we need to think about when is it that our country got so scared. Why can’t we start saying things as they are?

Award-winning documentarian Michael Moore says Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, appears to be a victim of child sexual abuse by her father.

Reports Newsweek:

“If I were a teacher in a public school, and a 13-year-old student of mine, a girl, came to me and said, ‘You know, I wanted to talk to somebody a little bit about this. My dad, every time he describes me, he says I’m voluptuous, and he tells people if I wasn’t his daughter he’d be dating me,'” Moore said. “And when someone asked him what’s the thing he most had in common with Ivanka and he said, ‘Sex,’ if a 13-year-old student in the United States—and I’m pretty sure you have the same laws in Canada—came and told you that as a teacher,” Moore continued, “Or showed you a picture of her on his lap where she’s having to kiss him, as a minor, you are required by the law to turn that over to Child Protective Services, to law enforcement.” Moore said that teachers could be arrested for not reporting such incidents and questioned why Donald Trump “was given a pass” on being “handsy” with his eldest daughter on television and having pictures taken for magazines with her on his lap kissing him. Moore said Donald Trump’s hands were “always too low on the hips and always too high on the chest” of Ivanka Trump when she was younger.

Porn star Stephanie Clifford says Trump compared her with Ivanka. So did former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said she had an affair with Trump in 2008.

“He said I was beautiful like her and, you know, ‘you’re a smart girl.’ ” McDougal told Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Writes Matthew Sheffield on Salon:

In an October 2016 news story, the Associated Press reported that eight former crew members of “The Apprentice” said Trump frequently made remarks about having sex with show contestants and also allegedly compared a camera operator’s attractiveness to Ivanka. The New York Times reported in May of 2016 that a former Miss Universe winner claimed Trump had asked her if his daughter was “hot,” when Ivanka was 16 years old.

Trump praised another porn actress:

“When she came to New York, I saw Anna Nicole Smith the first day or week that she was in New York. She was 6 feet tall. She had the best body. She had the best face. She had the best hair I’ve ever seen,” he said on Howard Stern’s radio show.

Smith died in 2007.

In another appearance on Stern’s show, Trump used similar terms to describe Ivanka:

“You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her, Ivanka,” “My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot money as a model—a tremendous amount.”

Concludes Salon: “Donald Trump’s creepy comments about daughter Ivanka. A father’s love doesn’t describe what’s going on here.”

On October 10, 2006, Trump said of his daughter: “She’s actually always been very voluptuous.”

Samantha Holvey, a contestant in the USA Pageant, called her interaction with Trump “the dirtiest I felt in my entire life.”

Jessica Leeds, who worked as a fundraiser in New York City, said Trump groped her on an airplane in the 1970s and she resisted his advances. Three years after that incident, she said she ran into Trump again at an event in the city.

“I knew and I recognized him, immediately. He stands there, as I’m handing him this stable assignment and he says, I remember you. You were that “woman from the airplane. He called me the worst name ever.”

Kelly asked Leeds if there was a descriptor before woman, and Leeds said yes, adding, “It’s the worst one.” The four-letter word starts with “c” and ends with “t.”

Another victim of Trump’s sexual molestation wraps it up. “What a pervert he is,” she told Think Progress.

__________________________________________________________

