Federal law enforcement authorities arrested a longtime pal of scandal-scarred president Donald Trump over the weekend on multiple charges of operating a sex ring preying on underage girls.

Says Trump of fellow billionaire Jeffrey Epstein:

He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.

One of those beautiful, underage girls — a 13-year-old model — says Epstein and Trump raped her at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. Epstein was a frequent guest of Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Logo resort.

Reports Newsweek:

“Immediately following this rape Defendant Trump threatened me that, were I ever to reveal any of the details of Defendant Trump’s sexual and physical abuse of me, my family and I would be physically harmed if not killed,” Jane Doe wrote in the lawsuit, filed in New York. The lawsuit was dropped in November 2016, just four days before the election, with Jane Doe’s attorneys citing “numerous threats” against her.

Newsweek reported on the charges of child molestation and rape after Trump endorsed accused sexual predator Roy Moore, a GOP Senate contender in Alabama. Voters of that state rejected Moore and elected a Democrat for the seat long held by the GOP.

A photo on Facebook shows Epstein the foreground with Trump appearing to grope an underage girl behind him.

If the photo real? While unknown at this point, Trump’s proclivity for antics with underage girls is well documented. As the one-time owner of the Miss Teen USA Pageant and other beauty contests, Trump would often drop in, unannounced, at the dressing room of the underage contestants when they were naked.

Reported Buzzfeed:

Four women who competed in the 1997 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant said Donald Trump walked into the dressing room while contestants — some as young as 15 — were changing. “I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here,’” said Mariah Billado, the former Miss Vermont Teen USA. Trump, she recalled, said something like, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.” Three other women, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of getting engulfed in a media firestorm, also remembered Trump entering the dressing room while girls were changing. Two of them said the girls rushed to cover their bodies, with one calling it “shocking” and “creepy.”

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind found the reports “disturbing:”

I was just reading on the way over here this morning on how Trump would walk into the (Miss) Teen USA dressing room, all these 15- and 16-year-olds completely naked, just walk right in on them. Man, is that the image we want of the president of the United States? It’s just disturbing to think that he could get away with all this stuff.

Reports British newspaper the Independent:

Donald Trump used to “stroll right in” to the dressing room of beauty pageants while the contestants – some of whom were teenagers – were naked or half-dressed, a former model has claimed. Tasha Dixon was 18 when she competed in the Miss USA pageant, winning the state crown. “Our first introduction to him was when we were at the dress rehearsal and half-naked changing into our bikinis,” Ms. Dixon told CBS. “He just came strolling right in. There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked.” She added that people who worked for Mr Trump “pressured” the women to “fawn over him, go walk up to him, talk to him, get his attention” while still not fully dressed.

A disturbing photo of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, appearing to “lap dance” on her father when she was 15, has raised questions about his relationship with her.

Another photo shows him with his hands on her hips when she 15 and still another shows him sliding his hands under the edges of her dress when she was even younger.

At last count, reports ABC News, Trump is accused of sexually molesting at least 17 women.

__________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2019 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...